See Andrew Walker’s Creepy Appearance on What Might Be the Best Episode of ‘Reba’

Before Andrew Walker established himself as the Hallmark king that he is today, he made an appearance on “The Big Bang Theory” in 2008, and even earlier in his career, popped up on “Reba” in 2005.

Check him out on the Halloween episode of the popular show that shows the star looking rather creepy.

Andrew Appeared on a Halloween Episode of ‘Reba’

FOX Andrew Walker on “Reba”

Turn on “Reba” and check out Episode 6 of Season 5, and you’ll find yourself watching “Best Li’l Haunted House in Texas,” which originally aired on October 28, 2005.

The episode focuses on Reba (played, of course, by singer and actress Reba McEntire), who “is enjoying the preparations and pranks for Halloween,” but is also “sad when no one else plans to be home,” according to IMDb. On top of that, Cheyenne, played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, “goes to her support group party,” and Steve Howey’s character, Van, “is jealous she spends a lot of time with her hunky sponsor.”

During the storyline — which also featured Christopher Rich, Mitch Holleman and fellow Hallmark star, Melissa Peterman — Walker appeared as a man named Frank, who definitely got into the spooky spirit of the seasonal holiday, as you can see in the photo above.

The installment of the show earned high ratings on IMDb, with one person even stating, “This episode is probably the best ever. All of the cast’s acting skills are excellent, and the ending is classic. This takes place on Halloween, but it doesn’t have to be October to appreciate the value of this skillfully written episode. … This is what turned Reba into a true sitcom.”

Other Stars Who Appeared on ‘Reba,’ from Kelly to Dolly

Getty Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson

“Reba” originally ran for an impressive 127 episodes over the course of six seasons from October 5, 2001, to February 18, 2007, and during that time, featured plenty of stars beyond the main cast.

For instance, the show’s first season brought on notable figures like Brandy Norwood, who appeared in an episode titled “She Works Hard for Their Money,” according to TVInsider. Beyond that, “9-1-1” actor Kenneth Choi pops up in Season 1’s “Brock’s Swan Song,” and Niecy Nash took on the role of a Lamaze instructor in “He’s Having a Baby,” which can also be seen during the show’s debut season.

The late James Avery, who you’ll know as Judge Philip Banks (or Uncle Phil) from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” can be seen in a Season 2 episode called “The Feud,” and Leslie Jordan, who passed away in 2022, played a man named Terry in both Seasons 2 and 3.

Patrick Duffy nabbed a role in the Season 4 episode deemed “Couples’ Therapy,” and “Saturday Night Live” alum Tim Meadows appears in Season 6’s “Just Business.”

Even Kelly Clarkson guest-starred on the show with Reba, who went on to become the younger star’s stepmother-in-law in real life.

Of course, we can’t forget about the fact that Dolly Parton putting her acting skills to use for Season 4’s “Reba’s Rules of Real Estate.”