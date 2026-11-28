Hallmark hunk Dan Jeannotte has teased his new Hanukkah movie with fan favorite Hunter King. “Eight Nights For Love” marks the first time King and Jeannotte have worked together, but that’s not the only first each of them experienced making the movie.

‘The Way Home’ Star Dan Jeannotte Speaks Out on Movie With Hunter King

In an Instagram post, Jeannotte shared the official poster for “Eight Nights For Love”, which premieres on Sunday, November 29. It was his caption, though, where “The Way Home” star got honest about the movie and what it meant to him.

“I’m SO EXCITED that my next holiday movie with @hallmarkchannel, Eight Nights For Love, is ALSO my first Hanukkah movie!!! It’s a sweet and funny and magical story about following your dreams and being true to your heart. (Rom-com connoisseurs: you can file this one under “friends-to-lovers” 😍) It stars the super charming @hunterking, who’s funny enough to carry a comedy on her own,” he began his message.

Jeannotte didn’t just give mad props to “The Young and the Restless” alum. The actor made sure the entire cast and crew of “Eight Nights For Love” got their praise.

“We’re ALSO joined by a powerhouse cast — first and foremost, my fellow Montrealer @felicia_shulman_rowat as a marvelous fairy god-Bubbie 🧚🏽‍♂️ And you’re telling me we’ve got @nicoleppower too?! AND @tina_jung and @laurenfcollins and @darrinbakerofficial?? And the whole thing was directed by @maxwellmcguire?? How lucky can one movie get! 🌟 Really looking forward to sharing this one with you all,” the actor ended his caption, Jeannotte expressed.

Not only was this Jeannotte’s first Hanukkah movie, but it was also King’s first Hanukkah movie. Doing a Hanukkah movie has been something both King and Jeannotte have wanted to do for a long time, so it truly was a dream for them.

King echoed Jeannotte’s remarks about “Eight Nights For Love”, saying, “😭🥹 this movie was such a wonderful, magical, lovely experience! Many many thanks to YOU!”

Fellow Hallmark star Will Kemp called Jeannotte and King a “supreme team” and revealed he “can’t wait” to see the movie. Jen Lilley also got in on the action, writing, “Let’s go!!!”

What Is “Eight Nights For Love” About?

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The new Hallmark movie follows Hannah (King), who works at a New York City auction house, and her best friend Ethan (Jeannotte). Their holiday plans take a turn when a mysterious woman sends Hannah an antique menorah that transports her to various moments from her past each night of Hanukkah.

Ethan is featured in several of her past moments. Hannah is forced to acknowledge her feelings for Ethan and overcome her fear of failure as she breaks out of her comfort zone, which has been holding her back.

“Through this journey, Hannah makes some bold decisions about her life – and love – that are sure to make this Hanukkah one to remember,” reads part of the official synopsis.

The time travel twist was something that excited King, as she told Soaps, “I love that this has kind of a time-travel twist to it. I truly love a time-travel movie.”

“Eight Nights For Love” premieres on Sunday, November 29 at 6/5c on Hallmark.