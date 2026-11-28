has built a career working on soaps. The actress got her start as Ashley Abbott on “The Young and the Restless,” which she still plays today, nearly 45 years later. Davidson also played Kristen DiMera on “Days of Our Lives” on and off for decades. She even ventured into the reality TV world, appearing on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Now Davidson’s embarking on a career first at age 67.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Icon Eileen Davidson to Make New York Stage Debut in 2027

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Taking to Instagram, Davidson shared a poster to announce her new gig, and it’s something she has never done before. The soap icon will star as Claire in the off-Broadway production of Neil Simon’s “Rumors.”

“She smells a scandal before it happens,” read part of the poster, revealing that Davidson will play Claire in the production from March 2-April 21. Davidson showed her excitement over the role in her caption, writing, “So excited to embark on this crazy fun fantastic voyage! Come along for the ride!”

The actress had several familiar faces pop up in the comments to gush over her exciting news. Davidson’s former “Days of Our Lives” co-star Kristian Alfonso (Hope) chimed in to say, “Yay 👏👏👏👏 Congratulations 🥳😘.”

Melissa Ordway, who plays Davidson’s on-screen daughter Abby on “The Young and the Restless,” commented, “Can’t wait 👏👏👏👏”, while their co-star Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) said, “YasyasyasYASSSSS!🔥👏🩷” Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) stated, “Congratulations! Thrilled for you!”

Fans also showed up to share their happiness for Davidson’s latest role. Many revealed they planned to be in the audience when Davidson takes the stage in March.

No, the soap icon isn’t leaving “The Young and the Restless.” Davidson has been sporadically on the show since Ashley had dissociative identity disorder in 2024. Most recently, she returned for the holidays and will be sticking around as Abby faces a health crisis on the hit CBS soap.

What Else to Know About the Revival of Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’?

In October, it was revealed that eight Real Housewives would be taking part in the off-Broadway production of Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” which focuses on four wealthy couples on their 10th wedding anniversary. Things go awry when the host of the party is found with a gunshot wound in his ear and his wife suddenly goes missing.

“Rumors” will be broken up into two different casts from the hit Bravo franchise. The first half of the production features Davidson’s fellow soap star pal and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Lisa Rinna.

The other Bravo stars with Rinna include “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks, Stacey Rusch from “The Real Housewives of Potomac” and “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania. They will star in “Rumors” from January 9 to February 28.

Joining Davidson on stage are “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey, Carole Radziwill from “The Real Housewives of New York City” and “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard-Bassett.

Last week, it was confirmed that Barack & Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, signed on to produce the off-Broadway production of “Rumors.”

“The Young and the Restless” airs weekdays on CBS.