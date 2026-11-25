It’s another busy day in the soap world, with new developments and drama unfolding across daytime TV. Here’s what’s ahead for Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 25:

On “General Hospital,” Elizabeth opens her home for Friendsgiving, while Olivia hopes to finally break the Quartermaine family’s holiday curse.

Meanwhile, Ava offers Drew some encouragement, and Scout and Rocco work together on a plan. Elsewhere, Molly and Cody celebrate Thanksgiving together, but a special surprise could make the holiday even more memorable.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 25:

Thanksgiving in Salem brings plenty of drama. EJ and Xander are stuck sharing a jail cell, which could spell trouble for the two rivals.

Meanwhile, Roman and Kate revisit old memories, while Alex has a surprise in store for Stephanie. Elsewhere, the Kiriakis family celebrates Kelsey’s birthday early, and Sarah receives some unexpected news that could change the holiday plans.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 25:

On “Beyond the Gates,” Thanksgiving brings the Duprees together, but the holiday won’t be without its share of drama. While Vernon and Anita welcome family and friends, secrets threaten to stir up trouble.

Meanwhile, Dani and Andre enjoy their time together, Tomas seeks Bill’s approval, and Kat struggles to keep something hidden. Elsewhere, Jacob makes a disturbing discovery as he continues investigating The Impaler.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 25:

Wednesday’s episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful” shows that the Forresters gather for Thanksgiving, but family tensions could put a damper on the festivities.

Finn shows his appreciation for Steffy and her decision to become a surrogate for Daphne and Carter, but his toast may only add to the guilt surrounding their secret. Meanwhile, Brooke has another reason to feel uneasy as her feud with Katie continues.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 25:

Over on “The Young and the Restless,” the Newman family gather for Thanksgiving, with Victor not letting old disagreements ruin the holiday.

Sharon has an unexpected dinner guest, while Abby and Devon take a moment to show their appreciation for someone special. Meanwhile, Nikki tries to support Nick as he struggles through the holiday season and works to keep him on the right track.

Catch the latest episodes of “The Young and the Restless, “The Bold and the Beautifu,” and “Beyond the Gates,” on CBS, “General Hospital,” on ABC, and “Days of Our Lives” on Peacock.