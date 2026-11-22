“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of November 23 to 27 reveal that Nick hires a mystery man for a suspicious task.

“You contacted me because you know I can get the job done,” the man says.

“You are definitely the right man for the job,” Nick replies.

Ashley drops by the Newman ranch to seek Victor’s help.

“I’m so sorry to bother the both of you like this, [but] I need your help,” Ashley tells Victor and Nikki.

Sharon is hosting a Thanksgiving party and invites an unexpected guest.

“There’s an extra chair. Who else is coming?” Esther asks.

“Hi—hey, that would be me. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!” Phyllis announces.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, November 23:

Ashley visits Victor to discuss her concerns about Abby.

Daniel faces an ethical dilemma thanks to Phyllis and Sharon.

Devon reunites with Roxanne.

Larry Warton comes out from the shadows to help Nick.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 24:

Victor and Nikki’s Thanksgiving plans are interrupted by a family feud.

Jack reminds the Abbotts about the importance of family.

Cricket and Phyllis are serving the drama at Thanksgiving dinner.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 25:

Victor forces the family to put their infighting on hold.

Sharon hosts an unexpected dinner guest.

Abby and Devon take time to show their gratitude to a loved one.

Nikki gives Nick some much-needed support.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 26:

Preempted due to CBS Sports coverage.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, November 27:

Preempted due to CBS Sports coverage.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Monday, November 16: Victoria interrupted an exchange between Kyle and Claire, while Lily turned to Michael for legal advice. Meanwhile, a customer kept Daniel on his toes.

Tuesday, November 17: Victor used his expertise to help manage a crisis, while Mariah went rogue in an effort to help Sharon. Victoria and Kyle discussed where they stood, and Claire and Audra’s rivalry reached a breaking point.

Wednesday, November 18: Victor surprised Adam and Chelsea with new positions within his empire, while Devon turned down a generous offer. Nate stood his ground when dealing with Dr. Bishop, and Audra stirred up trouble between Nikki and Diane.

Thursday, November 19: Victor gave Adam and Chelsea an ultimatum, while Abby faced the return of a medical issue. Meanwhile, Nick made a dangerous decision.

Friday, November 20: Phyllis and Sharon teamed up to uncover Nick’s secrets, while Victoria confided in Lauren. Meanwhile, Devon crossed paths with someone from his past.