‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for November 16-20, 2026

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of November 16 to 20 reveal that Lily could face an uphill fight over Chancellor.

“Go to Billy now,” Michael tells Lily.

“And what if he says he’s only going to fight for Chancellor?” she asks.

“Then I’m afraid you’re in for one hell of a fight,” Michael replies.

Meanwhile, Claire and Audra find themselves in another tense encounter.

“Oh, yeah, we’re not done here,” Claire stops Audra from leaving.

“I would not do that if I were you,” Audra claps back.

“Okay, let’s take it down a notch, Daniel intervenes.

Victoria puts an end to her illicit romance with Kyle.

“Claire and I, we finally had the chance to reconnect after all these years.

And I won’t jeopardize that,” Victoria tells Kyle. “We can’t do this anymore. Kyle, seriously, this has to end now.”

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, November 16:

Victoria interrupts an exchange between Kyle and Claire.

Lily seeks legal advice from Michael.

A customer keeps Daniel on his toes.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 17:

Victor lends his expertise to manage a crisis.

Mariah goes rogue to help Sharon.

Victoria and Kyle discuss their status.

Claire and Audra’s rivalry reaches its breaking point.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 18:

Victor surprises Adam and Chelsea with new roles within his empire.

Devon rejects a generous offer.

Nate stands his ground with Dr. Bishop.

Audra stirs the pot between Nikki and Diane.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 19:

Victor gives Adam and Chelsea an ultimatum.

Abby’s medical issue resurfaces.

Nick makes a dangerous decision.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, November 20:

Phyllis and Sharon work together to uncover Nick’s secrets.

Victoria confides in Lauren.

Devon crosses paths with someone from his past.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Monday, November 9: Adam overstayed his welcome, while Claire continued to push Audra’s buttons. Abby opened up to Devon about her health concerns, and Phyllis unveiled a new business plan.

Tuesday, November 10: Victor and Jack addressed their unresolved issues, while Traci received a special request. Meanwhile, Nikki began questioning Sharon’s loyalty.

Wednesday, November 11: Nikki and Diane pushed Daniel to make a difficult choice, while Mariah and Tessa worked to get their relationship back on track. Meanwhile, Sharon grew concerned about Nick’s sobriety.

Thursday, November 12: Victor shared one of his strategies with Chelsea, while Adam handed Jack some damaging evidence. Meanwhile, Phyllis pressed Nick for answers about Matt Clark’s whereabouts.

Friday, November 13: Jack tried to stop Billy from making a mistake, while Danny and Cricket were caught off guard by an unexpected visitor. Meanwhile, Audra reached out to someone from her past for a favor.