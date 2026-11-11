Soaps Spoilers for Wednesday, November 11, 2026

We’re halfway through the week, but the drama is far from over for daytime soap fans. Here’s what to expect on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” “General Hospital,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “Beyond the Gates.”

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 11:

On “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Ridge will uncover the truth about Brooke’s secret meetings with her ex-husband, Bill. Although Brooke had good intentions and hoped to help smooth things over between Brooke and Katie, Ridge won’t be happy about her keeping the encounters from him.

Meanwhile, Taylor will make a major decision about her relationship with Deacon, leaving their future together uncertain.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 11:

On “The Young and the Restless,” the rivalry between Nikki and Diane will heat up as their cosmetics companies continue competing. Both women will set their sights on the Jazz Lounge for Valentine’s Day events, leaving Daniel caught in the middle as he must choose between Jabot and Vibrante.

Meanwhile, Tessa will return to Genoa City as her marriage to Mariah gets back on track, but their happiness may still face another challenge. Elsewhere, Sharon will worry about Nick’s sobriety and wonder what she can do to help him stay on the right path.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 11:

“Beyond the Gates” will air a repeat of its March 12, 2026, episode on Wednesday. Viewers will see Vanessa face public humiliation, while Eva expresses pride in Leslie.

Donnell will also clash with his twin sister, and Kial will offer some words of wisdom. Meanwhile, Kat will catch Chelsea and Tomas off guard when she reveals news about her new living arrangements.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 11:

On “General Hospital,” Sonny will head to Carly to discuss Josslyn’s behavior after becoming upset over the way his granddaughter spoke to him in front of Avery.

Carly will have to decide where she stands in the conflict, while Josslyn turns to Hudson for support after Sonny makes her realize how much she’s upset Avery.

Elsewhere, Jude will stand his ground as the investigation into Jack’s murder continues. Ava will worry that her involvement in Jack’s final hours could be exposed, prompting Drew to try to ease her fears.

Meanwhile, Molly will open up to Alexis, though it’s unclear whether she’ll discuss the murder investigation or something more personal.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 11:

On “Days of Our Lives,” Lani will continue investigating crimes around Salem now that she’s back on the police force. Theo will offer his sister a lead that could help Johnny stop EJ and whatever he’s planning at DiMera Enterprises.

Meanwhile, Chanel will surprise Johnny with a proposal, leaving him to decide whether he agrees with his wife’s idea. Elsewhere, Javi will find Leo in danger, putting the paramedic in a position to save his boyfriend.