‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for November 9-13, 2026

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of November 9 to 13 reveal that Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) drops a bombshell on Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan).

“What exactly are you saying?” Deacon asks. “Maybe it’s time I live my life for myself,” Taylor replies.

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) opens up to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) about her latest heartbreak.

“It feels like my heart is being ripped out of my chest,” Katie admits.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) confronts Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) about Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

“You met with him twice at this house,” Ridge demands an explanation. “We’re trying to get through to her,” Brooke insists.

Bill is determined to make things work with Katie. ” I have to make it right. Because I don’t know what I would do without my Katie,” he vows.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, November 9:

Will gets shocking details about his parents.

Daphne tries to shed new light on Steffy’s surrogacy.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 10:

Ridge grapples with Steffy’s life-changing decision.

Will confides in Dylan.

Katie reaches a breaking point in her marriage.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 11:

Ridge learns the truth.

Taylor makes a pivotal decision about her future with Deacon.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 12:

Katie delivers devastating news to Hope.

Bill faces Ridge’s fury as tensions explode.

Sheila makes a discovery that could change everything.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, November 13:

Bill fights to justify his actions as the fallout continues.

Sheila makes an impassioned plea for a future with Deacon.

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, November 2: Bill and Brooke scrambled to make amends with Katie, while Hope struggled with guilt over the growing rift between her and her mother.

Tuesday, November 3: Donna stepped in as tensions between her sisters threatened to escalate, while Steffy considered coming clean about her pregnancy.

Wednesday, November 4: Finn tried to ease Steffy’s growing fears, while Ridge and Taylor were blindsided by her shocking news.

Thursday, November 5: Ridge and Taylor demanded answers as the truth began to unravel, while Taylor urged Steffy to come clean. Meanwhile, Deacon was caught off guard by an unexpected gesture from Sheila.

Friday, November 6: Sheila brought up old memories as she reminded Deacon of their shared past, while Carter and Steffy found themselves facing mounting pressure.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and stream on Paramount+.