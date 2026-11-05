‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Is Sonny About to Face Off With the Newest Jacks?

A newcomer is making waves in Port Charles, and his plans could have consequences for more than one family. With a child’s future and a family business both at stake, fans are wondering whether Sonny Corinthos might step in.

Sonny has spent years looking out for the people he cares about, even when they don’t always see eye to eye with him. Now, two people facing trouble have connections to the mob boss, giving viewers reason to think he may soon get involved.

But would Sonny be the answer to their problems, or could his involvement make an already complicated situation worse? “General Hospital” fans have plenty to say about the possibility.

Jude Jacks Makes His Move in Port Charles

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages for an after-show discussion.

The duo wrote, “THE BIG FIX: Is Sonny The Solution To Brook Lynn’s Jude Problem, Or Will He Only Make Things Worse?”

Jude Jacks (Wil Traval) has arrived in Port Charles with plans involving both Phoebe Chase and JJE. Jude claims that he is Phoebe’s biological father, putting him at odds with Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), Phoebe’s adoptive parents.

But Phoebe isn’t Jude’s only interest. He also wants to take control of JJE from his cousin Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy).

That could put the newest Jacks family member in the path of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Sonny has connections to both sides of Jude’s plans: Brook Lynn is part of the family he cares about, and Josslyn is the daughter of his former wife Carly Spencer (Laura Wright).

For now, Jude’s claim that he is Phoebe’s biological father remains a claim. Viewers will have to keep watching to see what happens as Brook Lynn and Chase seek answers and Josslyn deals with his interest in JJE.

Fans Are Ready for Sonny to Step In

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Several fans responding to Burton and Anderson’s post felt confident that Sonny could handle whatever Jude has planned.

“I am so team Sonny on everything!!” one viewer wrote.

Another commenter pointed to the way Sonny looks after the people in his life, writing, “Sonny does his best at looking out for the ones he loves and cares about.”

Whether Sonny is involved in the mob or not, another fan believed he could find a way to help.

“Sonny can do anything whether he is in mob or not,” the viewer commented.

A different fan thought Sonny would have both women on his mind if he decided to get involved.

“He’ll be watching out for Brooklyn and Joss !” the commenter wrote.

With Brook Lynn worried about Phoebe and Josslyn facing a challenge to JJE, some viewers seem ready to see Sonny take on both problems. But one fan also hopes his involvement could lead to a change in his relationship with Josslyn.

“I believe Sonny is going to fix it all and hopefully Joss will realize she’s been wrong about him this whole time,” the viewer wrote.

Sonny and Josslyn have had a strained relationship, so any effort by him to help her could give them another chance to interact. Whether it would change how Josslyn feels about him remains to be seen.

Could Sonny Make Things Worse?

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Not every viewer was convinced that Sonny should be involved in the situation. One fan questioned where another investigation stands and wondered why he is now stepping into a paternity dispute.

“So, was the investigation into Sonny being behind Sidwell getting attacked ,dropped? I mean he was just the public villain by everyone that he knows, now hes helping with a paternity situation that has nothing to do with him??” the commenter wrote.

That reaction offers a different perspective from fans who are ready for Sonny to take charge. While some see him as someone who protects the people he loves, others are questioning how his involvement fits into everything else happening in Port Charles.

For now, viewers will have to wait to see whether Sonny and Jude face off and what that could mean for Brook Lynn, Phoebe, Josslyn, and JJE.

Do you think Sonny can help stop Jude, or would his involvement make things worse?