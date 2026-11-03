Soaps Spoilers for Tuesday, November 3, 2026

It’s a new week, but the drama never stops for daytime soap fans. Here’s a look at Tuesday’s spoilers for “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Beyond the Gates,” “General Hospital,” and “Days of Our Lives.”

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 3:

On Tuesday’s “The Bold and the Beautiful,” tensions between Brooke and Katie continue to boil over as Donna attempts to mend the rift between her sisters. Will she be able to get through to them before things get worse?

Meanwhile, Steffy thinks about revealing her pregnancy. Will she stick to the surrogate story, or is she ready to tell the truth about Carter’s baby?

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 3:

On “The Young and the Restless,” Lily and Devon prepare for their trip to Fairmont Crest ahead of their crossover appearance on “Beyond the Gates” on Wednesday, November 4.

Meanwhile, Chelsea gets mixed signals from Adam, leaving their relationship in question. Elsewhere, Sally turns to Jack for advice. Is it about Billy?

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 3:

Election night brings plenty of suspense on “Beyond the Gates” as Martin anxiously waits to find out if he’ll be reelected to Congress. Dani receives disappointing news that may involve Hayley’s pregnancy, while Vernon and Anita stand together amid the family drama.

Meanwhile, Kat makes a concession to Martin, and Eva looks forward to what’s ahead. Jacob chooses to keep his distance, but will that create more problems in his marriage to Naomi? Plus, June comes up with an intriguing theory.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 3:

On “General Hospital,” Carly finds herself in a difficult position after discovering Jack’s body. Will she be blamed for his death?

Meanwhile, Alexis wants answers about the latest developments in the investigation, but Ava manages to dodge her questions. Elsewhere, Portia is furious, possibly over Heather Webber’s return to Port Charles.

Heather also crosses paths with Anna at Bobbie’s, but how will Anna react? Plus, Jude continues to make his presence known around town, and Sonny learns that Jerry’s son has arrived.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 3:

On “Days of Our Lives,” Philip keeps a secret from Gabi that could put their relationship at risk. Meanwhile, Javi and Leo have reason to celebrate after admitting their feelings and getting back together.

Elsewhere, Steve grows concerned as Cat gets closer to EJ during their investigation. Could her feelings for him complicate their work? Meanwhile, a new mystery emerges in Salem, and siblings Johnny and Sydney team up to solve it.

Watch “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” and “Beyond the Gates” weekdays on CBS, “General Hospital” on ABC, and “Days of Our Lives” on Peacock.