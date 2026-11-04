Has This ‘General Hospital’ Star Worn Out His Welcome? Fans React to His Latest Milestone

A short visit to Port Charles can turn into something much bigger. Just ask one of “General Hospital’s” youngest stars, who recently celebrated an anniversary that might have seemed unlikely when he first joined the soap.

The actor revealed that his original commitment was just three episodes. Three years later, he’s still appearing on screen, working alongside his daytime family and earning praise from viewers.

So, has he worn out his welcome? Judging by the reactions to his latest milestone, fans are more than happy to keep watching him grow.

Asher Antonyzyn Celebrates Three Years as Danny Morgan

Seventeen-year-old Asher Antonyzyn, better known to “General Hospital” fans as Danny Morgan, recently took to Instagram to celebrate three years in Port Charles.

Sharing a carousel of photos commemorating the occasion, Antonyzyn revealed that his time on the soap was originally expected to be much shorter.

“Three episodes. That was the original commitment. ‘Unless they decide to write more for your character…’ Thankfully, they did. Today marks three years since my first appearance as Danny Morgan on @generalhospitalabc. Now I’m heading into year four, and I’m so grateful,” he wrote.

Antonyzyn also gave a special shoutout to his on-screen dad, Steve Burton, who portrays Jason Morgan.

“Thank you, @1steveburton, for working with me, teaching me, and helping me find my way as your son on screen,” he added.

As the son of Jason Morgan and Sam McCall, Danny has ties to several familiar Port Charles families. Over the past three years, viewers have had the chance to watch Antonyzyn make the role his own and share scenes with members of Danny’s family.

And judging by the comments, some of his “General Hospital” co-stars were happy to celebrate alongside him.

His On-Screen Family and Fans Share Their Support

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Kristen Vaganos, who plays Danny’s aunt Molly Lansing-Davis, stopped by the comments to show Antonyzyn some love.

“You’re incredible, Asher!!! Xoxo,” she wrote.

Kayden Tokarski, who portrays Danny’s younger sister, Scout Cain, also shared a message for her on-screen brother.

“My bro, the best Danny Morgan. 🙌” she commented.

Fans were just as eager to celebrate the young actor, with several praising his casting as Jason and Sam’s son.

“Been a GH fan since I was 15 and they could not have picked a better Danny to play Jason’s aka Steve’s son. You guys are fire! 🔥 best casting for Jason’s kids!” one viewer wrote.

Another fan thought Antonyzyn could pass for Burton’s son in real life, commenting, “I keep saying u could really pass for Steve Burton’s kid! UR doing a fantastic job! GH has talented young people on its show!”

The comments suggest that, three years after those first episodes, viewers are still invested in Danny’s story and in the actor bringing him to life.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson Join the Celebration

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Antonyzyn’s milestone also caught the attention of his on-screen father. Burton and his Stone Cold and the Jackal partner, Bradford Anderson, shared the young actor’s post with their followers.

The duo wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS‼️ Asher Antonyzyn Celebrates Three Years As Danny Morgan: ‘Three Episodes Turned Into Three Years. Can’t Wait To See What Year Four Brings ❤️’”

Fans responding to their post made it clear that they haven’t had enough of Antonyzyn as Danny. In fact, one viewer hopes to watch him remain in Port Charles for years to come.

“Love him as Danny! I really hope he’s able to ‘Grow’ in the role like Kimberley McCullough did with Robin,” the fan wrote.

Another viewer praised Antonyzyn’s development and recalled the scenes surrounding Danny and Charlotte’s discovery of Jack Brennan in the pool.

“Asher, you’re acting only gets better and better all the time. Danny is becoming more and more multidimensional. I love the scenes when you were with Carly and Valentin, and it came out about Danny and Charlotte finding Jack floating in the pool,” the commenter shared.

A third fan celebrated how well Antonyzyn fits into his on-screen family, writing, “Look at that face!! Love him. So perfect for Jason and Sam son! Keep up the good work!”

Three episodes may have been the original plan, but three years later, fans are celebrating Antonyzyn’s place on the soap and looking forward to what comes next.

Have you enjoyed watching Asher Antonyzyn as Danny Morgan on “General Hospital”?