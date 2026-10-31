‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for November 2-6, 2026

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of November 2 to 6 reveal that Bill demands proof of Hayley’s pregnancy.

Anita sets clear boundaries with Leslie, while Naomi and Hayley clash head-to-head.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, November 2:

Bill makes demands that Hayley’s happy to meet, but Naomi and Chelsea are anxious.

Vernon has an idea to bring the family together.

Andre expresses his gratitude to Dani.

Smitty fears he’s holding Martin back.

Tyrell’s soaking up the attention.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 3:

Martin waits with baited breath on election night.

Nicole and Ted look good together.

Dani gets some disappointing news.

Anita and Vernon are a united front.

Kat concedes to her brother while Eva has her hopes up.

Jacob plans to keep his distance.

June has an interesting theory.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 4:

Anita’s ready to record.

Vernon greets Devon Winters and Lily Winters (Bryton James, Christel Khalil, “The Young and the Restless”), who share some special news.

Leslie plans to pipe up.

Kat and Eva’s relationship takes a wild turn.

Vanessa’s on track with her daughter, but Deanna has harsh words for Randy.

Joey gives Izaiah some advice.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 5:

Nicole and Ted rally together.

Martin and Smitty’s plans go left.

Andre worries that Dani might backtrack.

Bill makes an emotional admission to Naomi.

Eva and Leslie get caught up in the moment.

Hayley has delusions of grandeur.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, November 6:

Dani’s intuition has her on edge.

Nicole and Kat catch Chelsea off guard.

Naomi and Hayley trade barbs.

Caroline puts her foot down with Bill.

Heather has something major planned for Joey.

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

On Monday, October 26, Hayley got an upsetting surprise and turned to Randy for help, while Jacob struggled to balance work and family. Naomi sought information from Grayson, and conflict between Heather and Joey put Vanessa in an uncomfortable position. Meanwhile, Ted and Shanice made plans for their future as a couple.

Tuesday, October 27, saw Dani confront Hayley about her life in Fairmont Crest, while Ted and Shanice clashed over their ideals. Martin worried about Smitty’s future while questioning his own. Meanwhile, Vernon and Anita grew increasingly concerned about Dani’s marriage as Anita prepared to take an exciting step in her career.

By Wednesday, October 28, Naomi and Jacob hit a snag in their relationship, while Leslie offered to throw Eva a party that brought back painful memories. Anita shared big news with Tracy and Sharon. Meanwhile, Samantha opened up to Smitty, who threw caution to the wind and took his future into his own hands.

On Thursday, October 29, Bill and Naomi clashed during a legal battle, while Martin and Smitty prepared for a big event with Vernon. Hayley revealed shocking news, and Chelsea and Kat celebrated an important launch.

“Beyond the Gates” ended the week on Friday, October 30, with Bill grilling Hayley about the latest rumors, while Leslie fished for gossip about Ted and Shanice. Joey took care of business, and Vanessa struggled with her complicated feelings toward Randy.