Did You Catch the ‘One Life to Live’ Connection? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Spot an Ironic Twist

The residents of Port Charles have been known to mention a familiar name or two from outside the city limits, and longtime ABC soap fans are always ready to catch a reference to another beloved daytime drama.

A recent “General Hospital” episode did just that, giving viewers a reason to think about the characters they followed for decades in Llanview. For some fans, hearing the name was a reminder that those characters are still out there living their lives, even if viewers can no longer visit them every weekday.

But the reference also had another layer. Some “General Hospital” fans quickly noticed an ironic connection between the Llanview family mentioned on screen and a familiar face who recently left Port Charles.

Drew Cain Mentions a Familiar Llanview Name

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to soap fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to pose a question to fans.

The duo wrote, “SHOUT OUT: Did You Love Today’s ONE LIFE TO LIVE Reference? Any Llanviewites You’d Like To See Pay Port Charles A Visit?”

The question followed a recent episode in which Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) mentioned Kevin Buchanan, publisher of The Banner in Llanview, while speaking with Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner).

For longtime ABC soap viewers, Kevin’s name was a recognizable one. He was a member of the Buchanan family on “One Life to Live,” the “General Hospital” sister soap that aired on ABC from 1968 to 2012.

Dan Gauthier portrayed Kevin from 2003 through appearances in 2010. Kevin’s brother, Joey Buchanan, was played by several actors over the years, including Chris McKenna from 1990 to 1993 and Tom Degnan from 2010 to 2011.

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Fans were delighted to hear Llanview mentioned in Port Charles, with one viewer writing, “I immediately caught the reference and told my husband, ‘Hey, he is from OLTL!!’”

Another commenter shared what made the mention special: “We loved the characters of OLTL and AMC for decades! Fun to hear a name mentioned like they are still going on with their lives. We just can’t see them.”

The moment also left one viewer missing the days when there were even more daytime dramas to watch. “I wish there were more ABC soaps on!” the fan wrote.

Fans Catch an Ironic Connection to Jack Brennan

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While hearing Kevin Buchanan’s name was enough to excite some longtime viewers, others caught a connection to a more recent “General Hospital” storyline.

Kevin’s brother Joey was once played by Chris McKenna, who later joined “General Hospital” as WSB Director Jack Brennan. Brennan’s recent death and Drew and Ava Jerome’s involvement in covering it up gave the mention of Kevin an unexpected connection for fans familiar with both soaps.

“Kevin Buchanan the other publisher that Drew mentioned to Curtis is Joey Buchanan‘s brother. And Joey Buchanan was Chris McKenna who played Brennan!” one viewer wrote.

Another fan caught the same connection, commenting, “Yes..Kevin Buchanan…funny because that ‘Brennan’..lol”

Of course, McKenna played two different characters: Joey Buchanan in Llanview and Jack Brennan in Port Charles. But for viewers who recognized him from both roles, hearing Drew mention Joey’s brother after Brennan’s death made the reference especially entertaining.

It’s the kind of detail that might pass by someone who only watches “General Hospital,” while longtime “One Life to Live” fans get an extra reason to smile.

Fans Want Erika Slezak Back in Port Charles

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Chris McKenna isn’t the only “One Life to Live” alum with a connection to both the Buchanan family and Port Charles.

Erika Slezak, who played Victoria “Viki” Lord on “One Life to Live” from 1971 through the show’s ABC run and its 2013 online revival, joined “General Hospital” in 2025. However, she didn’t reprise her famous Llanview role.

Instead, Slezak appeared as Veronica “Ronnie” Bard, Monica Quartermaine’s long-lost sister. Her arrival gave viewers a chance to see the soap legend take on a new character with ties to one of Port Charles’ most prominent families.

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For fans of both shows, there was another familiar connection: Viki was the mother of Kevin and Joey Buchanan on “One Life to Live.” Slezak and McKenna even shared scenes during her “General Hospital” visit, years after playing mother and son in Llanview.

The Stone Cold and the Jackal post had some viewers hoping to see Slezak return to Port Charles.

“Bring back Erika Slezak as Veronica ‘Ronnie’ during the holidays!” one fan suggested.

Another imagined what might happen if Viki herself visited Port Charles, joking that the Quartermaines would be shocked by her resemblance to Monica’s sister.

Whether fans want another visit from Ronnie or would love to see a Llanview resident make the trip to Port Charles, Drew’s reference has given ABC soap viewers plenty to talk about.

Which “One Life to Live” character would you like to see visit “General Hospital”?