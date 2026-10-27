Which ‘General Hospital’ Star Auditioned for a Different Role? The Surprising Story Behind His Port Charles Debut

Landing a role on “General Hospital” can bring an actor into a world filled with family rivalries, complicated relationships, and plenty of drama. But sometimes, the path to Port Charles doesn’t go quite the way a performer expects.

One of the soap’s newer stars recently shared that he originally auditioned for a completely different part. Although that role ultimately went to another actor, his audition led to an unexpected opportunity and his first acting gig.

During a conversation with two familiar “General Hospital” faces, the actor also opened up about the person who encouraged him to go after the audition, his co-star’s support, and the college experience that helped spark his interest in performing.

Troy Lennon Appel Auditioned for Another ‘General Hospital’ Role

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Troy Lennon Appel joined “General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson on their Stone Cold and the Jackal podcast, where he shared how he landed the role of Hudson Parker.

Appel revealed that he originally auditioned to play Detective Joe Fitzpatrick. As viewers know, that role eventually went to Jonathan Bennett.

However, Appel’s audition still made an impression. According to the actor, the “General Hospital” team liked him enough to create a new character for him, and Hudson Parker made his way to Port Charles.

Hudson arrived to help Josslyn Jacks, played by Eden McCoy, run her father’s company, JJE. That means Appel and McCoy have shared plenty of screen time as their characters navigate working together.

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During the podcast, Appel praised McCoy for taking him under her wing and called her a pro. With “General Hospital” marking his first acting gig, having an experienced co-star to help him along the way made his introduction to the soap even more special.

Fans who have been watching Josslyn and Hudson’s partnership develop now know that his journey to her side began with an audition for someone else entirely.

Bradford Anderson Misheard Hudson’s Name

The conversation wasn’t all about auditions and career beginnings. Appel’s visit also led to a funny misunderstanding involving his character’s name.

At one point, Anderson misheard Appel and thought he said the character was named “Hudson Porker.”

While Port Charles has its share of memorable names, Hudson Parker probably works a little better for Josslyn’s business partner. Still, the mix-up gave the podcast hosts and their guest a lighthearted moment to enjoy.

Appel’s own name was also a topic of conversation. He explained that his last name is pronounced “A-pel,” rather than “Apple.”

Burton had a suggestion for avoiding the confusion altogether: Appel could simply go by Troy Lennon.

For viewers who have been wondering how to pronounce the actor’s name, the podcast offered a quick lesson along with the story behind his arrival on the soap.

Troy Lennon Appel’s Wife Encouraged Him to Go for It

Appel also opened up about his life before “General Hospital” and the encouragement that helped him pursue the opportunity.

Although he had always been interested in acting, he didn’t participate in theater until college. He attended Muhlenberg College as a member of the track and field team, but athletics weren’t the only thing that caught his attention once he arrived.

Appel discovered that the school was nationally ranked for its theater program, so he decided to try it for himself. That college experience gave him the chance to explore an interest he had carried with him for years.

When the “General Hospital” audition came along, his wife helped light a fire under him to put himself out there and pursue it. While he didn’t land the role he originally went in for, the audition opened the door to Hudson Parker and his first acting job.

Now, Appel is sharing scenes with McCoy as Hudson works alongside Josslyn at JJE. And thanks to his conversation with Burton and Anderson, fans have a better idea of how he went from a college theater program to Port Charles.

Have you been enjoying Hudson and Josslyn’s partnership on “General Hospital”?