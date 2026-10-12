Which ‘GH’ Star Just Celebrated One Year of Wedded Bliss?

Life in Port Charles rarely lets a happy couple enjoy a milestone without some drama threatening to interrupt. Offscreen, however, one “General Hospital” newcomer has a much sweeter reason to celebrate. While viewers continue trying to figure out his character’s place in town, the actor recently gave fans a glimpse of an important chapter in his own life.

The daytime star shared wedding photos to mark his first anniversary with his wife. His affectionate message also included a playful acknowledgment about how long it took him to post the pictures. Between a castmate’s thoughtful comment and fans’ congratulations, the update gave viewers plenty to celebrate. Read on to find out which “GH” actor just marked one year of marriage.

Troy Appel Celebrates His First Wedding Anniversary

Troy Appel, who took on the role of Hudson Parker in July 2026, recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife, Bernie. The couple married on October 11, 2025, months before the actor made his debut in Port Charles.

Appel took to social media to share photos from their wedding, giving followers a look back at the occasion. Alongside the pictures, he shared a message that celebrated their first year together while poking fun at his delayed wedding post.

“Only took a year to post, but we got there! Happy one year anniversary @bernie_appel_ It’s certainly been a great one,” he wrote.

For viewers who have only recently become familiar with Appel through “General Hospital,” the anniversary update offered a chance to learn a little more about the actor behind Hudson. His first year of marriage also included a new professional chapter, with his arrival on the ABC soap coming during the summer.

His ‘General Hospital’ Colleagues Join the Celebration

Appel’s anniversary post caught the attention of another recent addition to the “General Hospital” cast. Kayden Tokarski, who joined the soap this summer as Scout Cain, left a thoughtful message for the couple.

“What a beautiful couple!! Happy anniversary to you both!!” she wrote.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson also helped share the celebration with soap fans. The “GH” stars reposted Appel’s update on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, bringing the wedding anniversary news to their followers.

“Troy Lennon Appel (Hudson Parker) Celebrates One-Year Wedding Anniversary: ‘We Got There!’” the duo wrote.

Fans added their congratulations, with one commenting, “Beautiful couple, Happy Anniversary!” Another wrote, “Congratulations to you both,” while others offered a simple “Happy anniversary.”

The wedding fashion earned some attention, too. One viewer praised Bernie’s dress, writing, “Gorg dress🔥” Another fan offered an enthusiastic response to the actor himself: “I like him now!”

The reactions gave Appel and Bernie another reason to smile as viewers joined his colleagues in wishing the couple well.

Hudson Parker Still Has Fans Asking Questions

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While Appel’s post revealed a happy milestone in his personal life, his “General Hospital” character remains surrounded by questions. Hudson arrived as a business executive at Jasper Jacks Enterprises, giving viewers a connection to a familiar Port Charles name.

However, fans are still wondering what else might bring him into the lives of the town’s residents. Some suspect Hudson could be the biological father of Phoebe, Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Harrison Chase’s adopted daughter. That possibility has not been confirmed.

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Questions also remain about whether his connection to the Jacks family extends beyond his employment at JJE. For now, those possibilities give viewers something to discuss as they wait to learn more about the newcomer.

Appel’s anniversary celebration, meanwhile, offers a happy update fans can enjoy without waiting for another storyline reveal. What do you think of Hudson so far, and do you suspect he has a connection to Phoebe?