For some “General Hospital” characters, returning to Port Charles is as simple as walking through the door. For others, getting home involves a little more creativity and a lot more drama.

One memorable return from the 1990s included a pink Cadillac, a motorcycle cop, and a couple pretending they needed to get to a delivery room. More than three decades later, fans still remember the wild ride and the look on one young character’s face when he spotted his parents.

A recent throwback has soap fans reminiscing about the adventure and the supercouple at the center of it.

Luke and Laura Put on a Show

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to soap fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to share a blast from the past.

The duo wrote, “On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 1993: Having run afoul of a motorcycle cop, sanctuary-seeking Luke and Laura took on the role of expectant parents in dire need of a delivery room – and the one at General Hospital wasn’t too far away….”

Luke Spencer, portrayed by Anthony Geary, and Laura Spencer, played by Genie Francis, were making their way back to Port Charles while on the run from mob boss Frank Smith.

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When they encountered a motorcycle cop, the pair acted as though Laura was about to have a baby and needed to get to the hospital. Their performance gave them a memorable way to continue their journey.

Longtime viewers were quick to remember the scene.

“I remember that,” one fan wrote.

“Remember this well!” another commented.

For fans who had followed Luke and Laura’s adventures over the years, the return offered another opportunity to watch the couple work together when they found themselves in a difficult situation.

Fans Haven’t Forgotten the Pink Cadillac

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The fake delivery wasn’t the only detail viewers remembered. Luke and Laura’s choice of transportation also caught fans’ attention.

“Pink Cadillac ❤️” one commenter wrote.

Another viewer added, “Loved Luke’s pink Caddy!”

The car became part of the memorable trip home, giving fans a colorful detail to associate with the couple’s return. And while Luke and Laura were busy making their way through Port Charles, one viewer remembered the reaction of their son, Lucky.

“And the look on Lucky’s face when they sped past him… ‘Mom? Dad?’” the fan wrote.

Another commenter recalled the bigger story surrounding the scene, writing, “That’s when they are coming back home 🏡 to Port Charles in 1993 first time back in 10 years on the runs from mob boss Frank Smith.”

Between Lucky’s surprised reaction, the Cadillac, and Luke and Laura’s performance, the throwback brought back several details for viewers who watched the adventure unfold.

“Another one of Luke and Laura s memorable scenes!” one fan commented.

A Memorable Chapter for the Spencer Family

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Luke and Laura’s 1993 return gave viewers a chance to follow the couple and their family through another eventful chapter. Although Laura was pretending to be in labor during the scene remembered in the post, she and Luke later welcomed their daughter, Lesley Lu “Lulu” Spencer, in 1994.

The Spencer family would go on to give “General Hospital” fans many more stories to follow. But this particular moment remains a reminder of the kind of adventure Luke and Laura could find themselves in together.

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The throwback also brought back memories of an earlier era of the show. One viewer summed up their feelings in just a few words: “Those were the days.”

Whether fans remember the pink Cadillac, Lucky spotting his parents, or the couple’s quick thinking with the motorcycle cop, the scene clearly left an impression.

Do you remember Luke and Laura’s wild ride back to Port Charles? And what’s your favorite memory of the couple’s adventures?