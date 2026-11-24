Family relationships in Port Charles can be complicated. Some relatives stand by one another through just about anything, while others can barely make it through a conversation without an argument.

Now, two members of a familiar family have been spending more time together, and “General Hospital” fans are debating whether their growing bond works. Some viewers are happy to see the women supporting each other, while others aren’t convinced their closeness feels genuine.

The discussion has also brought another friendship to mind, with fans hoping to see more scenes between one of the women and a different Port Charles resident.

Britt and Willow’s Closeness Divides Fans

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to soap fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to pose a question to viewers.

The duo asked, “SPICE(Y) GIRLS: Are You Enjoying Britt And Willow’s Newfound Closeness?”

Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Willow Cain (Katelyn MacMullen) are family, and their recent interactions have given fans a chance to see more of their relationship. But not everyone responding to the post is enjoying the connection.

One viewer worried that Britt’s humor could distract from Willow’s recent behavior.

“No. I feel like they are trying to do an uno reverse and just slide past all of Willows misdeeds. Look she’s good again. Using Britt’s wit to make us forget. Nah,” the fan wrote.

Another commenter had a shorter response: “Not really. It feels fake.”

“Well I skip them so…” another viewer wrote.

One fan thought the women’s family histories could be showing, commenting, “Not at all. Those Reeves and Faison genes are flaring up.”

The responses show that some viewers aren’t ready to put aside their feelings about Willow simply because she and Britt are getting closer. For others, though, the family connection is exactly why the relationship makes sense.

Some Viewers Think Family Should Stick Together

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Not every fan was against Britt and Willow spending time together. Several commenters thought their family ties gave them a reason to support one another.

One viewer pointed to Britt’s history with Willow, writing, “They are family and Britt was there from the beginning of her leukemia and pregnancy SL. That family like others stick together”

Another commenter felt that everyone needs someone in their corner, regardless of their reputation.

“Makes sense. Everyone’s gotta have a friend. Even the ‘Bad Girls’” the fan wrote.

For one viewer, the answer was a little more complicated. While they understood why Britt and Willow might need each other, they also had trouble moving past their feelings about Willow’s behavior.

“In a way. They are family and they do need each other but Willow is hard to like nowadays and i love me some Britt Westbourne,” the commenter wrote.

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The fan also remembered a flashback involving Willow and Chase, saying it reminded them how much Willow has changed. Still, they were hoping for a satisfying outcome to her current story.

“But I will say this, we have waited far too long for Willow to be exposed and the fallout better be worth it,” the viewer added.

Whether fans see the bond as natural or forced, it has given viewers another way to discuss how Willow’s actions might affect the people around her.

Fans Want More Britt and Lucas

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While some viewers were willing to give Britt and Willow’s relationship a chance, they also brought up another connection they would like to see on screen: Britt’s friendship with Lucas Jones (Van Hansis).

“I’m not mad about it. I do prefer Britt and Lucas friendship,” one fan wrote.

Another viewer felt Britt and Willow’s scenes were acceptable as part of the story but said they particularly enjoy the humor in Britt and Lucas’ interactions.

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“It’s ok and part of plot development but I really like it when Brit and Lucas get together. Lucas brings out the ‘gay humor’ that is hilarious,” the commenter wrote.

The fan added that they find the friendship cute and fun and appreciate seeing that kind of dynamic on a soap.

Whether Britt continues growing closer to Willow or spends more time with Lucas, viewers have made it clear they enjoy having opinions about who brings out the best in her.

Are you enjoying Britt and Willow’s newfound bond, or would you rather see more of Britt and Lucas?