Steven Hack, known as an original member of Broadway’s “Cats” and for appearing in shows like “General Hospital,” “American Horror Story,” and “Days of Our Lives,” has passed away. Tributes are now pouring in to honor the actor’s legacy.

According to Deadline, the actor passed away on November 19. He was at his Los Angeles home at the time of his death. He died after what was described as a sudden cardiac event. The Los Angeles Interact Theatre Company, of which Hack was a founding member, announced his passing.

Steven Hack is Remembered as a ‘Gifted and Versatile’ Performer

As mentioned, the Los Angeles Interact Theatre Company first announced Hack’s passing. The group did so by posting a heartfelt tribute to the late actor on its official Instagram page.

It is with great sadness that we share the news that Steven Hack, a founding member of Interact Theatre Company, recently passed away at home following a sudden and unexpected cardiac event,” the post began.

The tribute went on to describe Hack as “a gifted and versatile performer, a superb graphic artist, and a cherished member of our artistic family.”

“His creativity and talent helped shape Interact in its earliest years, and his artistry, humor, warmth, and generous spirit enriched everything he touched,” the statement continued.

The tribute also highlighted his time on Broadway, noting the “great pride” Hack had in his stage career. “Which included performing in the original production of CATS and touring with A CHORUS LINE,” the statement added.

“As we remember Steven, we celebrate not only his many contributions to our company, but also the joy of knowing and working with him. He will always hold a special place in Interact’s history and in the hearts of those who knew him.”

The company then extended “heartfelt condolences” to Hack’s family and loved ones.

The ‘General Hospital’ Actor Leaves Behind a Vast Legacy

Hack appeared in Broadway’s “Cat’s” beginning in 1982 and remained with the show until 1987. This came after he took part in the national tour of “A Chorus Line” in the 1970s.

Regarding film and television, Hack spent decades making episodic appearances on many of the biggest shows. Regarding soaps, he appeared in two episodes of “Port Charles” in 1998 and then in 2001.

Additionally, his work appears in six episodes of “General Hospital” between 1995 and 2019, per IMDb. That’s not all; Hack also appeared on “Days of Our Lives” in 9 episodes between 2007 and 2008.

Some of his non-soap opera roles include “Mad About You,” “Matlock,” NYPD Blue,” “Scrubs,” “Desperate Housewives,” and “The West Wing.” More recently, he has appeared on shows such as “American Horror Story,” “Ratchet,” “Perry Mason,” and “Not Dead Yet.”

Tributes Are Pouring In

Following his death, many are honoring his legacy with heartfelt social media posts. “Steven was one of those familiar faces who kept turning up in the shows we watched, from Seinfeld and Mad About You to Everybody Loves Raymond,” one person said on X.

The Anime Feels account on X wrote, “Again.. We lost another legend today. American actor and Broadway performer Steven Hack has sadly passed away at the age of 68. His contributions to Broadway, television, and film will be remembered by audiences and fellow performers alike. Rest in peace, Steven Hack.”

“He was a great actor. May he rest in peace,” said a Facebook user. Someone else wrote, “He was amazing in ‘Something About Mary,’ too. So Sad.”