“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of November 23–27 tease a family gathering as Finn (Tanner Novlan) raises a toast to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and their baby.

“To my wife and this baby,” Finn raises his glass.

Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) shares big news with Steffy.

“I have something I want to tell you,” Taylor shares. “You’re engaged?” Steffy asks.

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) issues a warning to Taylor.

“Deacon should not marry you and you certainly should not marry him,” she tells Taylor.

Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) presses Dylan (Sydney Bullock) for answers.

“Are you sure that you have absolutely no idea about Miss Beehavin’?” Electra asks Dylan.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, November 23:

Electra presses Dylan for answers.

Taylor and Deacon’s engagement sparks mixed reactions.

‘B&B Spoilers for Tuesday, November 24:

Sheila makes her true feelings about Deacon known.

Dylan comes clean to Darcy.

Electra’s past fuels her growing fears for Dylan.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 25:

The Forresters gather for Thanksgiving.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 26:

Preempted

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, November 27:

Preempted

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, November 16: Dylan reconnected with her dancing roots, while Electra turned to Steffy for advice. Meanwhile, Darcy and Wyatt’s breakfast date took an unexpected turn.

Tuesday, November 17: A troubling social media post left Electra concerned, while Dylan’s past caught up with her at Bikini. Meanwhile, Bill set his sights on earning Katie’s trust.

Wednesday, November 18: Shauna made her intentions clear, while Dylan and Electra reached a turning point in their friendship. Meanwhile, the fate of the Electra Line was finally revealed.

Thursday, November 19: Wyatt and Liam offered their support as Bill fought to save his marriage, while the Logan design team continued to build momentum.

Friday, November 20: Electra searched for answers as more questions arose, while Katie made a pivotal decision about her future with Bill.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and stream on Paramount+.