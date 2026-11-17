Sami Brady has been one hot topic on “Days of Our Lives” lately thanks to her new brother Dominic (Kyle Pryor), her fiancé Dante (Franco Lo Presti), and her daughter Sydney (Sydney Malakeh) all arriving in Salem. The character has been off-screen for over a year, but soap fans are wondering if the reformed troublemaker is headed back to the show.

Is Alison Sweeney Returning to ‘Days of Our Lives’ as Sami Brady?

There is good and bad news for fans hoping to see Sami pop up in Salem to take on her new brother and hash some things out with her fiancé. A lot is going down, and Sami is certainly needed in multiple storylines.

The good news is that Alison Sweeney has confirmed that she will be bringing Sami back to “Days of Our Lives.” The bad news is that it won’t be anytime soon.

Due to “Days of Our Lives’” nearly 10-month-in-advance filming schedule, Sweeney and Sami won’t be on-screen again until summer 2027. The Hallmark star filmed her return late last summer, but no details regarding how long she will be back were given.

Sweeney did share that she wasn’t the only fan favorite to come back. Christie Clark (Carrie) is also back. This marks the first time the two women have worked together on “Days of Our Lives” in over a decade.

“We actually had a Zoom call about coming back with the producers, and it was so crazy. It felt so amazing to think we were going to get to work together again because it didn’t happen the last time [in 2025]. So, it was fun looking forward to getting to work [together] again. It really does feel like we’re sisters. It’s so fun, and she’s such a good actor that she makes everything so natural that you can really disappear into those stories,” Sweeney said of getting to work with Clark again after so many years in an interview with TV Insider.

What Brings Sami Back to Salem?

Sweeney didn’t reveal any specifics regarding what has Sami popping up in Salem again. Considering it’s still over half a year away, anything is possible. The only thing Sweeney spilled is that it’s going to be good.

“I felt like when I read it, it was a page-turner. I was very excited. There’s a lot of history here, and a lot of things that haven’t been said,” she expressed.

Perhaps Dante and Sami will finally tie the knot, even though “Days of Our Lives” fans have never seen them together on-screen. Their entire relationship and engagement played out off-screen.

The fallout from Dominic being Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Stefano’s (Joseph Mascolo) will likely be front and center, so that’s another possibility for why Sami comes home. Then again, that wouldn’t necessarily bring Carrie back to town. Only time will tell.

One person who won’t be around when Sami returns is her son Johnny (Carson Boatman). The latter and his wife, Chanel (Raven Bowens), are leaving town following the firing of Bowens, Boatman, Ashley Puzemis (Holly), and Leo Howard (Tate) earlier this year.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on Peacock