‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for November 16-20, 2026

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of November 16 to 20 tease a dangerous week in Port Charles, with lives hanging in the balance as shots ring out.

Carly receives horrifying news, while Sonny faces mounting trouble. Meanwhile, Valentin tries a new tactic, Nina gets a tempting offer, and Anna makes a major decision.

Elsewhere, Trina’s stalker gets uncomfortably close, Jason springs into action, and several residents find themselves caught up in unexpected confrontations.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, November 16:

Ava and Drew have some explaining to do.

Brook Lynn’s scheme hits a snag.

Alexis gets shocking news.

Britt offers reassurance.

Dante and Molly trade intel.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 17:

Nina receives a tantalizing offer.

Sonny is infuriated.

Jude has questions for Carly.

Joe confronts Lucas.

Chase turns to Willow for help.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 18:

Lives are in danger as shots ring out.

Valentin tries a new tactic.

Monet opens up to Curtis.

Cody charms Molly.

Danny and Avery commiserate.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 19:

Jason springs to action.

Carly gets horrifying news.

Kai has a proposition for Trina.

Portia is gobsmacked.

Hudson makes an accusation.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, November 20:

Things go from bad to worse for Sonny.

Anna makes a big decision.

Trina’s stalker is too close for comfort.

Isaiah is the voice of reason.

Ric waylays Chase.

In Case You Missed It:

Monday, November 9: Carly made her loyalty to Valentin clear, while Tristan made a shocking revelation. Chase came face to face with Jude, and Jason and Alexis strategized. Meanwhile, Josslyn flew off the handle.

Tuesday, November 10: Jason and Brook Lynn compared notes, while Emma confronted Heather. Gio and Trina received a new opportunity, and Joe and Molly hit pay dirt. Meanwhile, Ava met Serena.

Wednesday, November 11: Sonny issued a warning to Carly, while Josslyn opened up to Hudson. Jude stood his ground, and Drew tried to reassure Ava. Meanwhile, Molly confided in Alexis.

Thursday, November 12: Carly feared Sonny’s wrath, while Sonny and Ric formed a plan. Alexis made a bold move, and Drew got a reality check. Meanwhile, Lucas reassured Josslyn.

Friday, November 13: Drew pitched a drastic plan, while Liz bent the rules for Dante. Josslyn confronted Jude, and Brook Lynn opened up to Gio. Meanwhile, Britt issued an invitation.

Watch the latest “General Hospital” episodes on weekdays on ABC.