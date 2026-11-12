Remember When Sonny Crashed a ‘General Hospital’ Wedding With the Groom’s “Dead” Wife?

A wedding is supposed to be a happy occasion, but longtime “General Hospital” fans know that saying “I do” in Port Charles rarely goes off without a hitch.

One ceremony in the 1990s had all the ingredients for a memorable soap moment: a bride caught between two men, a groom ready to marry her, and an unexpected guest who had supposedly already met her end.

Now, a throwback to that dramatic day has viewers reminiscing about one of the soap’s most famous love triangles and wondering whether a familiar face could ever return to Port Charles.

Sonny Interrupts Brenda and Jax’s Wedding

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to share a blast from the past.

The duo wrote, “On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 1996: Sonny crashed Brenda’s wedding to Jasper ‘Jax’ Jacks with the would-be groom’s presumed-dead missus, Miranda Jameson!”

Brenda Barrett (Vanessa Marcil) was preparing to marry Jasper “Jax” Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) when Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) showed up with Miranda Jameson, the wife Jax believed was dead.

The unexpected arrival gave fans another dramatic chapter in the ongoing story between Sonny, Brenda, and Jax. And judging by the comments, the throwback brought back plenty of memories.

“I forgot about Miranda! Now let’s get Brenda back!” one viewer wrote.

Another fan was ready to revisit the drama, commenting, “I forgot about this! I wish I could watch this love triangle story again.”

For viewers who followed the trio through their many ups and downs, the wedding interruption was a reminder that the rivalry between Sonny and Jax could turn an already complicated romance into an unforgettable soap moment.

Fans Remember Sonny and Brenda’s Romance

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The throwback also had fans reminiscing about Sonny’s pursuit of Brenda and the chemistry between the pair.

“I loveddddd Sonny during this time period!! He is Hell fire when pursuing Brenda. Please GH….more more more!” one viewer wrote.

Another fan kept their support for the couple short and sweet, commenting, “Sonny & Brenda forever ❤️”

Of course, the rivalry between Sonny and Jax gave viewers plenty to follow beyond any one wedding. One commenter summed up the ongoing drama surrounding the three characters:

“The Brenda, Sonny, Jax ongoing off/on rivalry and who’s with whom…married to who, dead and revived again, enemy/frenemy… source of the trouble- Brenda Barrett”

Other viewers used the throwback as an opportunity to reflect on the show itself.

“The show was so good back then,” one fan wrote.

“Best years of GH, honestly,” another commented, while a third added, “So good!!! These were the best days of GH!”

From the passionate romance to the unexpected return of Jax’s wife, the wedding had many of the elements fans remember from that era of “General Hospital.”

Could Jax Return to Port Charles?

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Although the post focused on a moment from 1996, the history between Sonny and the Jacks family has come up again in Port Charles.

As longtime viewers know, Sonny Corinthos and Jasper “Jax” Jacks have had a longstanding feud. Over the years, the two men have also shared more than one former flame, including Brenda Barrett and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). Sonny and Jax both share children with Carly.

Jax’s nephew, Jude Jacks (Wil Traval), recently arrived in Port Charles and made a cheeky reference to that history while speaking with Sonny.

After Sonny told Jude that he never had much use for his uncle, Jude responded, “No, just his exes.”

Jude’s arrival has brought the Jacks name back into the conversation, and with tension involving Josslyn Jacks, Carly and Jax’s daughter, and Sonny, fans may wonder whether Jax could eventually make his way home.

At least one viewer responding to the throwback was already hoping for that outcome.

“I wish Jax would come back,” the fan wrote.

Rademacher debuted as Jasper Jacks in 1996 and made his most recent appearance in Port Charles in 2021. Whether Jax will return remains to be seen, but the throwback shows that fans haven’t forgotten the drama he shared with Sonny and Brenda.

Do you remember Sonny crashing Brenda and Jax’s wedding? And would you like to see Jax return to Port Charles?