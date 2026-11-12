‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Could Tracy Bring a Quartermaine Back to Port Charles?

Tracy Quartermaine is headed to Europe to help her youngest son out of legal trouble, but “General Hospital” fans are already wondering what could happen when she returns.

Before leaving Port Charles, Tracy put Jason Morgan in charge of holding down the Quartermaine estate. Now, some viewers are hoping she won’t come home alone and they have ideas about who could join her.

It’s been nearly a decade since Tracy’s son was last seen in Port Charles. If his name sounds familiar but you need a refresher on his history, his story includes a famous Quartermaine family tree, a marriage to a beloved character, and a complicated connection to Lulu Spencer. Read on to discover more about Tracy Q’s son.

Who Is Dillon Quartermaine?

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Dillon Quartermaine is the son of Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) and her ex-husband, Paul Hornsby. Born in 1992, Dillon is the younger half-brother of Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) and the uncle of Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton).

Although Dillon hasn’t been on the Port Charles canvas in years, his family remains at the center of plenty of drama. With Tracy now heading overseas to help him with his latest legal trouble, fans are wondering whether the mention of her son could lead to an appearance.

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Dillon has been portrayed by more than one actor during his time on “General Hospital.” Scott Clifton played him from 2003 to 2007, while Robert Palmer Watkins later took over the role from 2015 to 2017.

Soap fans who watch “The Bold and the Beautiful” may recognize Clifton as Liam Spencer, a role he has played since 2010.

Dillon also has a romantic history in Port Charles. He was married to the late Georgie Jones, the daughter of Felicia Scorpio and Frisco Jones. But his relationship with Georgie was complicated by his involvement with another familiar face.

Dillon and Lulu Have a Complicated History

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Longtime “General Hospital” fans will remember that Dillon and Lulu Spencer had a fling while he was married to Georgie. Dillon and Lulu were also former stepsiblings, adding another layer to an already complicated situation.

Their involvement led to Lulu’s pregnancy and her abortion storyline in the 2000s. The story gave both characters a difficult chapter in their history and remains part of the connection they share.

Lulu is now portrayed by Alexa Havins Bruening, who joined “General Hospital” in 2024. If Dillon returns to Port Charles, viewers could see the former flames cross paths once again.

With so much history between them, would their reunion be friendly, awkward, or the beginning of a new chapter?

Fans Hope Tracy Brings Dillon Home

With Tracy heading off to help her son, “General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to pose a question.

The duo wrote, “CARRY ON: Might Tracy Return With Jailbird Dylan In Tow?”

Several fans were enthusiastic about the possibility of seeing Dillon back in Port Charles.

“Yes please!!!!” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “Fingers crossed.”

One fan connected the question to Justin Bruening’s recent visit to the “General Hospital” set, suggesting, “oooh maybe he’s being played by Alexa Havins Bruenings husband Justin. he was seen on set recently”

Bruening is married to Havins Bruening, and the pair previously worked together on “All My Children,” where he played Jamie Martin and she portrayed Babe Carey. His recent set visit sparked speculation among fans, but it has not confirmed that he is joining “General Hospital” or taking on the role of Dillon.

Another commenter hoped to see Dillon return alongside Tracy and had a few ideas about what could be next for him.

“That’s exactly what I said when I saw today’s episode. I hope Dylan returns with Mama Tracy and becomes another Quartermaine male in the house, and then you can probably connect him to Serena or, for that matter, Willow. You need a character we know and love, not all these newbies😮😂”

For now, viewers will have to wait and see whether Tracy’s trip leads to Dillon’s return. If it does, his family ties and history with Lulu would give him plenty of connections in Port Charles.

Would you like to see Dillon Quartermaine come home with Tracy? And who would you cast in the role?