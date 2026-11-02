Lulu Spencer’s Real-Life Husband Drops by ‘General Hospital’ Set, Sparking Rumors Among Fans

A visit to the “General Hospital” set has soap fans wondering whether a familiar face could be headed to Port Charles.

The actor already has a special connection to one of the show’s stars, and longtime daytime viewers may remember watching the pair together on another beloved ABC soap. Now, a few photos from his visit have fans imagining what it would be like to see him share the screen with his real-life wife once again.

The visit also brought back memories of Pine Valley, including a father-son relationship that has fans missing “All My Children.”

Justin Bruening Visits the ‘General Hospital’ Set

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to share the news with soap fans.

The duo wrote, “Justin Bruening Pays Wife Alexa Havins Bruening A Visit At GH Studios, Sparks Speculation That He’s Joined The Cast”

Bruening shared a carousel of photos from his visit to the “General Hospital” set, accompanied by a playful question for his followers.

“I’m lost….Can someone point me in the direction of a good hospital?” he wrote.

Bruening’s wife, Alexa Havins Bruening, has portrayed Lulu Spencer on “General Hospital” since 2024. While her husband’s visit has fans talking, there has been no casting announcement confirming that he has joined the soap.

That hasn’t stopped viewers from sharing their ideas about who he could play if he were to become a Port Charles resident.

“You would be a great Dillon recast,” one fan suggested, referring to Dillon Quartermaine.

Another viewer had a different idea, writing, “Bring him on as Lulus next love interest.”

A different commenter was ready to see Bruening join the show, responding, “Please, Please, Please!”

Whether he was simply visiting his wife or could someday make an appearance remains to be seen. For now, the photos have given fans a chance to imagine what his arrival might look like.

Fans Remember Babe and Jamie

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For longtime ABC soap fans, Justin and Alexa are more than a real-life couple. Viewers also remember watching them together in Pine Valley.

Before becoming Lulu Spencer, Alexa played Babe Carey on “All My Children.” Justin portrayed Jamie Martin, a role he also played on the ABC sister soap “One Life to Live.”

The couple’s connection stretches back to their time on “All My Children.” It was on the set of the soap that Justin proposed to his co-star.

Fans quickly recognized the familiar pair in his photos.

“Well if it isn’t Babe & Jamie, lol!😍” one commenter wrote.

Another fan shared the same excitement, adding, “Babe & Jamie 😍😍 (yes, people I know they’re married in real life)”

For soap fans who watched their story in Pine Valley, seeing the couple connected to another ABC soap is a fun reminder of the characters they once played. And for fans hoping Justin will join “General Hospital,” the possibility of seeing the real-life husband and wife work together again is part of the appeal.

Whether they would play love interests in Port Charles, as one commenter suggested, is a question for another day. But the reactions show that fans haven’t forgotten Babe and Jamie.

A Photo With Michael E. Knight Brings Back Memories

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Alexa wasn’t Justin’s only familiar connection on the “General Hospital” set. One photo also reunited him with Michael E. Knight, prompting another wave of “All My Children” nostalgia.

“OMG the pic with Tad made me SMILE!!!! I miss AMC!!!!!” one fan wrote.

Knight currently portrays Martin Grey on “General Hospital.” Martin is Lulu’s maternal uncle, giving Knight and Alexa a family connection in Port Charles.

But before he arrived on “General Hospital,” Knight spent decades playing Tad Martin on “All My Children.” Justin’s character, Jamie Martin, was Tad’s son.

That means the photo brought together two actors who once played father and son in Pine Valley, even though Knight is now part of a different soap family.

Between the memories of Babe and Jamie, the photo with Tad, and the possibilities fans have suggested for a Port Charles role, Bruening’s visit gave viewers plenty to talk about.

Would you like to see Justin Bruening join “General Hospital”? If so, who should he play?