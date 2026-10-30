Who Deserves Guest Performer Gold at the Daytime Emmys? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In

An actor doesn’t need to appear in every episode of a soap opera to leave a lasting impression. A guest performance can give viewers plenty to discuss, whether it involves a familiar character returning, a new arrival shaking things up, or a memorable contribution to an ongoing story.

The Daytime Emmy race for Guest Performance is giving fans another opportunity to recognize those contributions.

With five performers in contention, viewers have several choices when deciding who deserves the trophy. And while some “General Hospital” fans are backing familiar Port Charles faces, another contender is also receiving encouragement from the comment section.

Five Performers Compete for Guest Performance Honors

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to “General Hospital” viewers as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, invited followers to share their choices on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages.

“Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series,” the duo wrote before asking who will win and who should win.

The nominees featured in the discussion are:

Jasmine Burke as June Hughes on “Beyond the Gates”

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault on “General Hospital”

Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez on “General Hospital”

Christopher Sean as Paul Narita on “Days of Our Lives”

Ray Wise as Ian Ward on “The Young and the Restless”

The lineup represents four daytime dramas, with “General Hospital” accounting for two of the five nominees.

That gives Port Charles viewers more than one familiar performer to consider. However, the conversation also provides an opportunity to recognize actors whose work has made an impression in other soap communities.

Burton and Anderson’s question leaves room for both personal favorites and predictions. Fans can root for one nominee while believing another will ultimately receive the award.

Jeff Kober and Eva LaRue Earn Fan Support

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Among the responses supplied, Kober received a straightforward endorsement from one viewer who wrote, “Jeff Kober.”

Another follower kept their preference within the “General Hospital” cast but couldn’t narrow the choice down to one performer.

“Jeff or Eva,” the fan commented.

Those brief responses put both Kober and LaRue in the conversation, with viewers recognizing their work as Cyrus Renault and Natalia Rogers-Ramirez.

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A split choice also captures part of what makes an awards discussion interesting. Supporting a favorite show doesn’t necessarily make choosing a favorite performance easy, particularly when two actors from the same series are competing in one category.

The comments don’t offer detailed explanations for those selections, so they leave the reasoning up to the individual viewers. Still, both actors have supporters who would welcome hearing their names announced on Emmy night.

Whether that support translates into a win remains a separate question from who fans most want to see take the stage.

Jasmine Burke Also Gets an Endorsement

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The support wasn’t limited to “General Hospital.” One follower selected “Jasmine Burke,” putting the “Beyond the Gates” performer into the mix alongside the two Port Charles nominees.

With Christopher Sean and Ray Wise also among the contenders, the category brings together performances from several different corners of daytime television.

The small selection of comments doesn’t establish an overall favorite, and the absence of a name from those responses doesn’t indicate a lack of support elsewhere. It simply offers a glimpse of how some followers answered the question.

Ultimately, the distinction between who will win and who should win gives fans two ways to approach the race. One answer may reflect their expectations, while the other comes down to the performance they personally enjoyed most.

For now, Kober, LaRue, and Burke each have encouragement beneath the post as viewers look ahead to the results.

Viewers won’t have to wait much longer to see whose name is called. The 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Friday, October 30, 2026, and fans can watch the ceremony livestream on YouTube.

Who would you choose for Outstanding Guest Performance, and is your favorite also the performer you expect to win?