When Are Daytime Emmy Awards 2026?

It’s almost the end of 2026, and soap fans have yet to see the coveted Daytime Emmy Awards. Nominations for the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards came out in July, but the ceremony hasn’t happened. So, what is going on with the Daytime Emmy Awards this year? Let’s take a look.

When Will the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Take Place?

There is good and bad news for fans regarding the annual awards event. The 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on Friday, October 20, 2026, at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California.

Unfortunately for soap fans, the awards show won’t be televised again this year. However, that doesn’t mean fans will miss out on the amazing acceptance speeches or good times had by those in attendance.

The awards ceremony will live stream on the Emmys Website and The Emmys App starting at 8 PM EST. Fans can also follow along on the Emmys social media pages for live updates and breaking news during the ceremony.

Having the event in October has been the norm the past couple of years. For the longest time, the Daytime Emmy Awards were held in the summer, but that changed following the COVID-19 pandemic and the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

What Else to Know About the Daytime Emmy Awards 2026

A little over a week out, and The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences hasn’t revealed who will be hosting the awards show. There have been a few tidbits shared aside from the date and location, though.

Beloved soap legend Genie Francis, best known for her role as Laura Spencer on “General Hospital,” will receive the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. Francis became a beacon in the soap world for more than just her time on the ABC soap. The actress also starred as Diana Colville on “Days of Our Lives,” as Ceara Connor on “All My Children,” as and Genevieve Atkinson on “The Young and the Restless.”

Only a few of the presenters have been announced as of this writing. “The Bold and the Beautiful” hunk Don Diamont (Bill), “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital” alum Daniel Goddard, and “One Life to Live” alum Melissa Archer have been confirmed as presenters.

The Daytime Emmy Awards mark the first year that the new soap “Beyond the Gates” can participate. “Beyond the Gates” scored a whopping 15 nominations, including for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Supporting Actor, Outstanding Supporting Actress, Outstanding Emerging Talent, and Guest Performer.

“General Hospital” scored 13 nominations, while “Days of Our Lives” landed 8 nominations. “The Bold and the Beautiful” received 7 nominations but was the only soap left out of the Outstanding Drama Series category. “The Young and the Restless” led the soaps with the most nominations, earning 18 nods.

In addition to celebrating the soap genre, the Daytime Emmy Awards honor other daytime shows, including talk shows, cooking shows, courtroom shows, children’s shows, travel and adventure shows, lifestyle shows, and more.

While the 53rd Daytime Emmy Awards may not be televised, fans can still watch and enjoy the annual event. There are always epic moments at the event that fans won’t want to see.

To see the full list of Daytime Emmy nominations, click here.