Beloved Soap Icon Eva LaRue Suffers Heartbreaking Family Loss ‘I’m Shattered’

Soap icon Eva LaRue has suffered a heartbreaking loss. The “General Hospital” alum confirmed her younger brother, Louie, passed away at age 40.

Eva LaRue Pays Tribute To Brother Louie

Taking to Instagram, LaRue posted a carousel of photos of Louie to reveal the loss of her brother.

“I’ve been avoiding making this post, because somehow, putting it into words, makes it real. I’m not ready to accept that someone so full of life, with so much more life to live, is suddenly gone at only 40 years old. I cannot wrap my head around it. Im shattered,” she began her lengthy caption on the social media share.

The “All My Children” alum gushed about how Louie lit up a room and changed the energy in every single room he entered. LaRue shared that Louie had a smile that was magnetic and that his joy was infectious. She expressed that Louie made everyone he met feel like family.

“Louie was my fiercest protector, and defender- He was my champion. One of the fiercest, most loyal people I’ve ever known. Through some of the darkest and scariest years of my life, he showed up for me again and again. No hesitation. No questions. Just love in action. That’s who Loo was, he was the “ride or die” for the people he loved,” the soap star declared.

LaRue spilled that Louie was a doer who took action to make his dreams come true. Louie made things happen and was a jack-of-all-trades, like a rapper and a food influencer. She stated that Louie was dubbed “King Of Long Beach” because of his personality.

The “CSI: Miami” alum gave a huge thank-you for the outpouring of love and support she has received during this time. LaRue was filled with gratitude for those who were by Louie’s side in the hospital and who will now help her keep his memory alive.

“I don’t know how to imagine a world without his incredibly infectious energy in it. I was so incredibly lucky to be your sister Louie. I desperately wish I could have one more hug, one more laugh, one more moment-but I know you’re needed elsewhere- Heaven needs a new entertainment director and you’re the best in the business. You lit up every room you walked into, now Go LIGHT up the whole damn SKY! And Dad is waiting for you, to welcome you Home. I love you, Little Loo. Nothing will ever fill this huge hole in my heart. Rest in love, my beautiful brother, Until your smile is the first thing I see again 💔” LaRue ended her tribute to her late brother.

Eva LaRue Receives Outpouring of Love

The comments section of LaRue’s social media share was filled with so much love, support, and condolences for the actress.

“General Hospital” star Maurice Benard (Sonny) was left crying after the tribute. LaRue opened up about mental health on his State of Mind podcast. Their co-star, Finola Hughes (Anna), sent LaRue her sympathy and love.

“The Young and the Restless” star Lauralee Bell (Christine) sent LaRue her love and condolences. Bell’s co-star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) wrote, “I understand this kind of love. Sending you so much strength and prayers.❤️”

Actress Jessica Collins expressed, “Oh Eva, I’m so deeply sorry. What a beautiful tribute to your dear brother. Sending you and your family tons of love.❤️” Cameron Mathison, who worked with LaRue on both “All My Children” and “General Hospital,” said, “I’m so sorry Eva🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared, “Sending you all the Love. Louis loved you unconditionally, he’s still your light.” “The Bold and the Beautiful” star Don Diamont declared, “So terribly sorry, Eva. I know how special your relationship was. It was obvious whenever I was around you guys. Wishing you strength and resilience. RIP Louie🙏🏻❤️‼️”

There was no shortage of heartfelt words for LaRue from fans, her former co-stars, and even her family. Some of the messages were from loved ones letting LaRue know just how much Louie loved her.