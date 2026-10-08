Maurice Benard’s Message to ‘General Hospital’ Fans Amid ‘Blame’ Sonny Storyline

Soap star Maurice Benard (Sonny) has spoken out about his current “General Hospital” storyline. Most of Port Charles is coming for Sonny after a prison attack on Sidwell (Carlo Rotta) led to Curtis (Donnell Turner) being seriously hurt. Many people are convinced Sonny ordered the hit. Sonny didn’t, but only a couple of his loved ones believe he’s telling the truth. Benard has some words for fans as this storyline heats up.

Maurice Benard’s Message to ‘General Hospital’ Fans

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Sonny with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Justine (Nazneen Contractor) calling him a liar and turning their backs on the former mob boss. One person standing by Sonny is his brother Ric (Rick Hearst).

Benard used Instagram Stories to shout out working with Hearst and to share a few words with fans. The soap star posted a photo of Ric and Sonny talking with “I LOVE WORKING WITH MY BROTHER” written at the top of the slide. Hearst was tagged in the picture, too. The bottom of the slide had another message that read “this isn’t your typical blame Sonny storyline be patient.”

That’s not the only time recently that Benard has gushed over Hearst or spoken out on his latest storyline. Benard posted a video of him and Hearst on Instagram. They were both wearing green, which was the topic at first.

However, during their friendly banter and chat, things turned to their storyline. “Rick is one of the only ones on my side, and I love him for that,” Benard expressed.

Benard and Hearst showed love for each other as they joked around in the footage. Hearst even gave his brother a little kiss on the cheek.

“I call @rickhearst my very own Robert Duvall He’s a real actor and he’s also a real friend. The storyline we’re in right now may be a little controversial but we’re having a freaking blast. I’m so proud of everyone,” read the caption on this Instagram post.

Over on X, Benard defended the people calling Sonny a liar and not believing that he didn’t order the attack on Sidwell. “as much as I love, most people feeling for Sonny I think everyone else is justified some more than others everybody’s acting on the moment,” the actor wrote.

A fan on X gushed over the scenes between Sonny and Dante because Benard and Zamprogna were so good in them. However, the fan also admitted to hating every second of the scenes because of how Dante treated Sonny.

“Wait till you watch the play out,” Benard responded to the fan.

The Fallout of Ava and Drew Setting Up Sonny

“General Hospital” fans know that Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Ava (Maura West) framed Sonny to make it look like he ordered the hit on Sidwell. These two hate Sonny and are pleased with the way things are going for him.

The fall 2026 preview for the hit ABC soap reveals that Ava and Drew’s alliance will have repercussions in Port Charles for years to come. Sonny’s in for the fight of his life, especially with Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Curtis determined to destroy Sonny for the prison attack.

Drew and Ava set something in motion that will come back to haunt them and others when the truth comes out. In the meantime, Benard has teased that there is so much more to the story, so enjoy watching it play out.