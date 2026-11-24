Get ready for another round of daytime drama! Here’s a look at what’s happening on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” “General Hospital,” and “Days of Our Lives” on Tuesday, November 24.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 24:

On “The Young and the Restless,” Thanksgiving doesn’t go as planned for Victor and Nikki when a family disagreement threatens to derail their celebrations. Meanwhile, Jack takes the opportunity to remind his guests what family is all about.

Over at the GCAC, the Romalotti holiday gathering brings its own share of tension, with Phyllis and Christine adding to the festivities with some drama.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 24:

Tuesday’s episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful” shows Sheila no longer hiding her feelings about Deacon. Dylan opens up to Darcy, though how much will she reveal about the FanSecret account and Miss Behavin’?

Meanwhile, Electra draws on her own painful experience with online harassment as she tries to figure out how to help Dylan through her current situation.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 24:

On “Beyond the Gates,” Jacob continues his search for The Impaler and turns to Grayson for help uncovering answers. Meanwhile, Dani’s comments leave Andre irritated, and Chelsea hopes Anita will consider a special Thanksgiving request.

Hayley has another plan involving Bill and their unborn child. Plus, Heather makes a final plea to Joey.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 24:

On “Days of Our Lives,” Julie finds herself reminiscing about Doug as the holiday season brings back memories of her late husband. Abe no longer has to face his Parkinson’s diagnosis on his own, with Eli, Lani, and Theo offering their support.

Meanwhile, Lucas returns to Salem to question Dante about his relationship with Sami, while Jack is back for the holidays and Chad has a favor to ask him.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 24:

Finally, on “General Hospital,” an unexpected arrival catches Drew and Ava off guard as Port Charles gets ready for Thanksgiving. Nina may have some explaining to do as she works to clear her name with the WSB.

Meanwhile, Willow gets a welcome surprise when her mother returns, leaving her stunned. Elsewhere, Lulu turns to Sonny with concerns about the growing suspicion surrounding him and how it could impact Rocco.

Catch the latest episodes of “The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and “Beyond the Gates” on CBS, “Days of Our Lives” on Peacock, and “General Hospital” on ABC.