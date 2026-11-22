The hit CBS soap “The Young and the Restless” has recently had a behind-the-scenes shake-up. Head writer Josh Griffith stepped down last summer, and new head writers are at the helm. Jamey Giddens and Dan O’Connor were named co-head writers, and their episodes finally hit CBS airwaves this month.

Dan O’Connor and Jamey Giddens Talk One Storyline and Character Change on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Giddens and O’Connor shared their plan for the storyline involving villain Matt Clark (Roger Howarth) and how it will impact Sharon (Sharon Case). The troubled history between Matt and Sharon spans decades.

However, Sharon hasn’t been a key force in his current return like she should have been. O’Connor and Giddens plan to rectify that as they shift the focus of the Matt storyline, which has been on Nick (Joshua Morrow), Noah (Lucas Adams), and Sienna (Tamara Braun).

“Since taking the helm of the writers’ room at The Young and the Restless, it has been really important to us that we re-center the narrative of the Matt Clark saga on Sharon. Matt’s original sin was raping this beloved, iconic character,” Giddens shared with the outlet.

Giddens explained that they plan to take Matt’s story from a “predator’s redemption arc” back to where it all began with the trauma he caused. The story will focus on how that trauma has impacted Sharon as his victim for her entire life. He noted that everything that has happened in Sharon’s life was informed by what Matt did to her and continues to take from her.

“By the end of this story, we hope to give Sharon back her voice, her agency and her power,” he expressed.

Fans can also expect Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to be in the thick of this storyline with Sharon. Phyllis finally really sees what Matt put Sharon through all those years ago. It not only changes everything for Phyllis but also the tone of this Nick, Matt, Sharon, and Phyllis storyline.

‘The Young and the Restless’ New Head Writers Tease the Holiday Season

When O’Connor and Giddens took over, they soon found themselves writing for the holiday season. They penned episodes for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve all before fans saw one of their first episodes on-screen.

In an interview with TV Insider, they teased what fans can expect from the holiday season in Genoa City this year.

“Obviously we won’t say who, but there are two people who end up the odd people out on Thanksgiving and spend the holiday together,” spilled O’Connor, while Giddens added, “secrets will be revealed.”

It’s not all drama and chaos on the hit CBS soap. Romance will be front and center with new couples popping up over the holiday season. O’Connor teased that “The Young and the Restless” fans won’t want to miss what happens on New Year’s Eve.

“There’s going to be a big event on New Year’s Eve that’ll bring the entire town together, and it will kick off a bunch of different stories for everybody on the canvas,” he expressed to the outlet.

“The Young and the Restless” airs weekdays on CBS.