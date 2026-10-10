‘Young & the Restless’ Fan Favorite Reveals ‘Survivor’ Regret & Jeff Probst’s Role In It

Soap hunk Joshua Morrow (Nick) has revealed he’s a huge “Survivor” fan. In fact, not being on the hit CBS competition series has been a major regret for “The Young and the Restless” star. Morrow recently shared how he almost made it on the show, but ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst shut him down.

‘The Young and the Restless’ Joshua Morrow Talks ‘Survivor’ Dream and Jeff Probst

Morrow spoke with Soaps.com about his love for “Survivor” and his regret about never getting to be on the CBS show. It turns out being on “Survivor” has been a dream of Morrow’s for years.

“I still think about it all the time. I watched the last season. It’s going to be the thing when my life is sort of coming to an end, I remember my dad always telling me the worst thing you could live with is regret, and that will be one of my biggest regrets. That I never went on Survivor because I got so close. I went and met Probst and the people,” he expressed.

Morrow then shared what happened when he got into a room with Probst, who ultimately crushed his “Survivor” dream. Probst asked Morrow who he would play his game like, and Morrow said “Survivor” legends Colby Donaldson and Ozzy Lusth. Probst.

“I’ll never forget Jeff looked me right in the eye and said, ‘I don’t believe you.’ I am like, ‘What do you mean you don’t believe me?’ and he goes, ‘I don’t know if you are here for the right reasons,’ and I go, ‘All I care about is winning. Do you want me to say I will donate the money to charity? All I care about is winning this game,’ and he goes ‘I don’t believe you,’ and they didn’t pick me,” the actor stated.

“The Young and the Restless” star added a message to Probst declaring his heart was in the right place and he just wants to win. Morrow also explained that he really likes to “beat people at things.”

Joshua Morrow’s Crushing It on ‘The Young and the Restless’

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Probst may not have thought Morrow was right for “Survivor,” but soap fans know he’s the perfect fit for daytime. Morrow has been playing Nick Newman since 1994 and has become a fan favorite on the hit CBS soap.

Currently, Morrow has been killing it as Nick deals with his drug addiction and the return of the evil Matt Clark (Roger Howarth). The two storylines have been playing out for months, taking lots twists and turns.

Despite playing Nick for over three decades, Morrow has no plans to stop. Last spring, during an appearance on the Soapy podcast, Morrow told hosts “Days of Our Lives” star Greg Rikaart (Loe) and “The Bold and the Beautiful” star Rebecca Budig (Taylor) that he loves going to work every day and feels grateful to have spent his career on “The Young and the Restless.”

Soap acting has become a family business. In 2024, Morrow’s son, Crew Morrow, joined “The Bold and the Beautiful” as Will Spencer. Crew plays the son of Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont). Morrow worked with both Diamont and Tom on “The Young and the Restless” years ago. In fact, Tom played his on-screen sister Victoria, so it’s a full circle moment for Morrow to have his son working with two of his former co-stars.