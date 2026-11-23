“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of November 23 to 27 reveal that Jason tries to get in touch with Josslyn, while Anna offers Dante some reassuring words.

Britt finds herself intrigued by something unexpected, while Drew and Ava are caught off guard by an unexpected visitor. Plus, Elizabeth prepares to host Friendsgiving, and Olivia hopes to put an end to the Quartermaine Thanksgiving curse. Thursday also features an encore episode highlighting one of Jason’s most shocking discoveries.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, November 23:

Jason tries to get through to Josslyn.

Jude lays down the law with Hudson.

Anna reassures Dante.

Britt’s curiosity is piqued.

Brook Lynn counsels Cody.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 24:

As Thanksgiving kicks off in Port Charles, Drew and Ava are stunned by an unexpected visitor.

Willow gets a pleasant surprise.

Lulu confides in Sonny.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 25:

Elizabeth hosts Friendsgiving.

Olivia tries to break the Quartermaine Thanksgiving curse.

Ava encourages Drew.

Molly gets a holiday surprise.

Scout and Rocco strategize.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 26:

Anna grows suspicious of Vaughn and Joss’s relationship as the pair carry out a covert mission at the airport.

Portia considers confessing to her past misdeeds to escape Drew’s blackmail, and Obrecht becomes increasingly concerned about Willow’s behavior.

Jason safely secures Sasha at Robert and Holly’s home in Europe.

Jason makes a shocking discovery when he spots Britt alive in Paris.

(This episode marked Tristan Rogers’ final on-screen appearance before his passing.)

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, November 27:

Preempted

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

Monday, November 16: Ava and Drew had some explaining to do, while Brook Lynn’s scheme hit a snag. Alexis received shocking news, Britt offered reassurance, and Dante and Molly traded information.

Tuesday, November 17: Nina received a tantalizing offer, while Sonny became infuriated. Jude had questions for Carly, Joe confronted Lucas, and Chase turned to Willow for help.

Wednesday, November 18: Lives were put in danger as shots rang out, while Valentin tried a new tactic. Monet opened up to Curtis, Cody charmed Molly, and Danny and Avery commiserated with each other.

Thursday, November 19: Jason sprang into action, while Carly received horrifying news. Kai had a proposition for Trina, Portia was left gobsmacked, and Hudson made an accusation.

Friday, November 20: Things went from bad to worse for Sonny, while Anna made a big decision. Trina’s stalker got too close for comfort, Isaiah became the voice of reason, and Ric waylaid Chase.