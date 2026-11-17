Some soap opera stories stay with viewers long after the episodes air. They can be difficult to watch, but their characters and performances leave an impression that lasts for decades.

One “General Hospital” storyline from the 1990s did just that. It followed a young woman facing a life-changing diagnosis and a painful loss, and it remains part of the show’s history today.

A recent throwback has fans looking back on that moment and remembering the story that surrounded it. For some viewers, it also brought a familiar wish: that the character at the center of it would return to Port Charles.

Robin Scorpio Learns She Is HIV Positive

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to soap fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to share a blast from the past.

The duo wrote, “On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 1995: Robin learned that she was HIV positive.”

Robin Scorpio, portrayed by Kimberly McCullough, received the diagnosis after contracting HIV from her boyfriend, Stone Cates. Stone later died from complications of AIDS.

For fans who watched Robin and Stone’s relationship, the diagnosis was part of an emotional story that brought the realities of HIV and AIDS into a daytime drama. The couple’s story combined young love with the fear and heartbreak surrounding Stone’s illness and Robin’s own diagnosis.

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The throwback prompted viewers to remember how much the storyline meant to them.

“Great storyline,” one fan wrote.

Another commenter shared their affection for that chapter of the show, writing, “Awwwww. So loved these times.”

Decades later, those short responses show that viewers still remember Robin and Stone and the story they shared.

Fans Want to See Robin Return

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For one viewer, the memory of Robin’s diagnosis also brought up a hope for the character’s future.

“Such a great storyline. Bring back Robin!!” the “General Hospital” fan commented.

Robin is no longer in Port Charles, but her family continues to be part of the show. Her mother, Anna Devane, is a familiar presence, and her daughter, Emma Scorpio-Drake, is also part of the current canvas.

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That means there are still people and places connecting Robin to the city where viewers watched her grow up. For fans who have followed the Scorpio family for years, those connections make it easy to imagine a visit someday.

A return could give Robin a chance to spend time with Anna and Emma while giving longtime viewers an opportunity to see Kimberly McCullough revisit the role. For now, though, the fan’s comment is a wish, not confirmation, that Robin is returning.

Whether or not that happens, the throwback shows that Robin’s history continues to resonate with viewers, even when the character is away from Port Charles.

Remembering Robin and Stone’s Story

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Robin and Stone’s story remains an important part of “General Hospital” history because it gave viewers a chance to follow the characters through both love and loss.

Stone’s death and Robin’s diagnosis changed the course of her life. What began as a relationship between two young people became a story about facing illness, uncertainty, and grief.

For a daytime audience that had followed Robin’s life in Port Charles, seeing her receive the news was a significant moment. The November 1995 episode remembered in Burton and Anderson’s post marked the beginning of another chapter for the character.

The fan reactions also show how a throwback can bring back more than one episode. A single mention of Robin’s diagnosis recalls Stone, their relationship, and the performances viewers watched during an emotional period of the show.

More than 30 years later, fans are still calling the storyline powerful and are still hoping Robin might one day come home.

Do you remember watching Robin and Stone’s story? Would you like to see Robin return to “General Hospital”?