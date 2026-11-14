The Godfather and the Father of Port Charles: How Many Children Does Sonny Corinthos Have?

Sonny Corinthos has spent decades at the center of Port Charles drama, but his role as a father has always been a major part of his story. Between biological children, an adopted son, a former stepdaughter, and a growing number of grandchildren, the Corinthos family tree has plenty of branches.

Now, Sonny’s strained relationship with Josslyn Jacks is putting some of those family ties to the test. Their latest disagreement has also affected Avery Corinthos, who has long thought of Josslyn as her big sister.

So, how many children and grandchildren does Sonny have? Here’s a look at the family as “General Hospital” fans currently know it and why the answer could always change in Port Charles.

Sonny and Josslyn’s Conflict Affects Avery

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and his former stepdaughter, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy), are heading toward a confrontation. Josslyn is the daughter of Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Jasper “Jax” Jacks, and Sonny helped raise her during his marriages to Carly.

Although Josslyn and Avery are not biologically related, Avery grew up thinking of Josslyn as her older sister. But their bond was recently tested when Josslyn discussed Sonny’s crimes within Avery’s hearing.

Avery came into the room and begged Josslyn to stop saying horrible things about her father. The confrontation left viewers wondering what the fallout could mean for the family.

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, asked followers on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages where Carly might stand in the conflict.

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The duo wrote, “MOTHER COURAGE: Will Carly Go The Distance For Josslyn, Or Fall In Line At Sonny’s Command?”

Some viewers felt Josslyn had crossed a line.

“Wrong is wrong, Joss is WRONG,” one fan wrote.

Another commenter was tired of Josslyn’s behavior and wanted to see Sonny put a stop to it. But a different viewer thought there was more than one side to the situation.

“The comments are interesting. Joss was wrong for how she approached Avery, but Sonny has been wrong a ton of times. Also, he has shown more grace to Ava, who practically killed his son, than Joss. The writing in that is wild to me!” the fan wrote.

Josslyn also blames Sonny for the death of his son, Morgan Corinthos, her older half-brother, who was presumed dead after a car explosion. That loss is part of the history behind Josslyn’s complicated feelings about Sonny.

How Many Children Does Sonny Corinthos Have?

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Sonny has seven known children included in the family list below: six biological children, including his stillborn daughter Lila, and one adopted son, Michael.

Dante Falconeri — Sonny’s son with Olivia Falconeri.

— Sonny’s son with Olivia Falconeri. Michael Corinthos III — Carly’s biological son with A.J. Quartermaine. Sonny adopted Michael and raised him with Carly.

— Carly’s biological son with A.J. Quartermaine. Sonny adopted Michael and raised him with Carly. Kristina Davis-Corinthos — Sonny’s daughter with Alexis Davis.

— Sonny’s daughter with Alexis Davis. Morgan Corinthos — Sonny and Carly’s son, who was presumed dead after a car explosion.

— Sonny and Carly’s son, who was presumed dead after a car explosion. Lila McCall — Sonny and Sam McCall’s daughter, who was stillborn.

— Sonny and Sam McCall’s daughter, who was stillborn. Avery Corinthos — Sonny’s daughter with Ava Jerome.

— Sonny’s daughter with Ava Jerome. Donna Corinthos — Sonny and Carly’s daughter.

Sonny also experienced the loss of an unborn child with his wife Lily. The count above follows the seven children in the list while acknowledging that loss separately.

His family extends beyond the children who share his name. Through his marriages, Sonny has had stepchildren as well. Josslyn Jacks is a particularly significant part of that history because Sonny helped raise her while he and Carly were together.

That shared history is one reason the current conflict is so personal. Even though Josslyn and Avery aren’t related by blood, they grew up as family, and both share a connection to Donna.

Who Are Sonny Corinthos’ Grandchildren?

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Sonny’s family tree has continued to grow through his sons Dante and Michael. As fans currently know it, those grandchildren include:

Gio Palmieri — Dante and Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s son.

— Dante and Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s son. Rocco Falconeri — Dante and Lulu Spencer’s son.

— Dante and Lulu Spencer’s son. Wiley Corinthos — Michael’s son with Nelle Benson and adopted by Willow Tait.

— Michael’s son with Nelle Benson and adopted by Willow Tait. Amelia Corinthos — Michael and Willow Tait’s daughter.

— Michael and Willow Tait’s daughter. Daisy Gilmore — Michael and Sasha Gilmore’s daughter.

Gio’s place in the family came as a surprise: Dante and Brook Lynn learned that the young man they knew was their biological son. That revelation also gave Sonny another grandson.

The family has experienced another painful loss through Kristina, who carried a daughter for her sister Molly and TJ Ashford. Molly and TJ named the baby Irene, while Kristina called her Adela, after Sonny’s own mother.

Of course, this is the Corinthos family tree as viewers know it now. Long-lost children, unexpected grandchildren, and surprising paternity reveals are practically traditions in Port Charles. Who’s to say another branch won’t appear someday?

Which of Sonny’s family relationships would you like to see more of on “General Hospital”?