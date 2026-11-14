‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for November 16-20, 2026

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of November 16 to 20 reveal fresh twists as Bill’s plans leave Dani stunned, while Kat makes it clear she has no interest in pursuing romance.

Elsewhere, Ren returns with a promising lead on the Impaler, and tensions reach a boiling point when Joey confronts Heather with a threat.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, November 16:

Bill packs up his past, then unpacks some angst.

Dani’s proven right by Vanessa.

Andre receives an off-putting present.

Jacob’s confession leaves Naomi livid.

Martin returns from Cabo to an anxious Smitty.

Joey makes a bold promise, but Heather won’t let up.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 17:

Nicole and Joey find common ground.

Vanessa lets her guard down.

Bill’s ready for a fresh start.

A surprise guest brings high hopes to Smitty and Martin.

Naomi attempts to assuage an ally.

Chelsea and Madison clash when a secret comes to light.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 18:

Dani stands her ground to Chelsea’s dismay.

Vernon wants Anita to break up tradition.

Bill’s house search puts him in the hot seat.

Leslie’s Thanksgiving fantasy wrestles with reality.

Shanice and Ted consider independent identities.

Jacob follows a juicy lead.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 19:

Chelsea encourages Kat to take the reins.

Anita and Vernon open doors for Andre.

Dani holds a mirror to her actions.

Tomas puts his nose to the grindstone.

Bill handles Jacob’s secret request.

Naomi makes a passionate plea to Izaiah.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, November 20:

Anita fields distractions from her WinterFest prep.

Leslie has a practical proposal for Hayley.

Jacob’s London trip leads to a major breakthrough.

Jan reflects on past romance.

Mona gives Randy what’s owed.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, November 9: Anita and Vernon reminisced about simpler times. Naomi interrupted girls’ night to bring an important matter to Dani and Chelsea’s attention. Meanwhile, Bill got answers about what lay ahead as he made decisions about his future and confronted his troubled past.

Tuesday, November 10: When Bill’s world was shattered, Chelsea tried to pick up the pieces. Martin used a new tactic to help Naomi with Smitty’s case, while Hayley was ready to break free until an unexpected obstacle got in her way. Meanwhile, Jacob was caught completely off guard by a surprising phone call.

Wednesday, November 11: Repeat Episode

Thursday, November 12: Martin was a man on a mission, with Naomi standing by his side. Dani kept her eye on the prize as Andre showed unexpected compassion. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Kat turned to Bill for help, Tomas left his lover feeling spurned, and Hayley refused to buy what Leslie was selling.

Friday, November 13: Dani stood her ground when Bill tried to turn the tables on her. Nicole had some heartfelt words for Kat, while Hayley attempted to provoke Andre. Meanwhile, Vanessa made a startling proposition to Deanna, and Joey and Heather faced off.