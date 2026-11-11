Actor Known for ‘General Hospital’ Villain Passes Away – Our Hearts Go Out

Fans of the beloved daytime soap opera “General Hospital” are mourning the passing of one of its former stars, Randall England, at 75. England played the memorable villain Jack Slater on the series in the mid 1980s.

According to Deadline, England passed away on September 25 from esophageal cancer in Los Angeles.

Randall England Leaves Behind an Unforgettable Legacy

England was born in Oklahoma in 1951 and began his entertainment career as a model in the 70s. During this time, he modeled in New York, London, Zurich, Milan, and Los Angeles.

However, he also began studying acting with Kim Stanley and Stella Adler before later making his film and television debut in 1978’s “Ruby and Oswald.” Other early roles for the actor include “Looker” and “This is the Life.”

What most would call England’s defining role, playing Jack Slater on “General Hospital,” came along in 1984. He remained with the hit daytime soap until 1985, appearing in 31 episodes, per IMDb.