‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for November 9-13, 2026

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of November 9 to 13 reveal that Dominic’s arrival leaves EJ stunned. Tony and Anna interrogate Dominic.

Holly’s meeting with Amy left her with even more questions, while Abe opened up about his ongoing medical struggles. Meanwhile, Tony welcomed Dominic into the DiMera family, marking a significant moment for the family.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, November 9:

Tony and Anna return to Salem for Lexie’s memorial.

EJ catches Kristen.

Lani runs interference for a friend.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 10:

Rachel confides in Brady.

Holly grows suspicious of Amy.

Maggie shares some counsel with Sarah.

Xander warns Philip.

Dominic and Sydney clash.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 11:

Theo provides Lani with a new lead.

Chanel surprises Johnny with an unexpected proposal.

Javi is stunned to find Leo in danger.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 12:

Dante faces off against Dominic.

EJ opens up to Tony.

Tate shares his suspicions with Brady.

Belle accidentally upsets Chad.

Marlena is haunted by her past.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, November 13:

Javi becomes worried about Leo.

Steve questions Gwen.

Lani delivers unsettling news to Xander.

Marlena speaks truthfully to Dominic.

Rita chooses a side.

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Monday, November 2: Marlena confided in Belle, while Philip gave in to temptation. Stephanie called out Joy, and Sydney interrupted EJ and Cat’s romantic evening with an unexpected discovery. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger met with Rita.

Tuesday, November 3: Philip kept something from Gabi, while Leo and Javi celebrated their reunion. Steve pressed Cat about her true feelings for EJ, and Johnny and Sydney teamed up to investigate a new mystery.

Wednesday, November 4: Chanel had an unexpected encounter, while Xander opened up to Marlena. Brady challenged Sarah to be honest about her feelings, and Kristen showed sympathy for Sophia.

Thursday, November 5: Theo and Chad joined forces to help Johnny, while Holly shared her suspicions with Mason. Lani issued a warning to Xander, and Sarah received some welcome news.

Friday, November 6: Julie offered Marlena words of comfort, while Kristen secretly visited Lexie’s memorial. Sydney pressed EJ for answers, and Dominic finally revealed himself to Salem.

Watch the latest episodes of “Days of Our Lives” on Peacock.