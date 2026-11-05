Soaps Spoilers for Thursday, November 5, 2026

The week is almost over, but the drama continues for daytime soap fans. Here’s a look at Thursday’s spoilers for “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Beyond the Gates,” “General Hospital,” and “Days of Our Lives.”

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 5:

On “General Hospital,” Tracy turns to Jason for help once again. Meanwhile, Sonny tries to lure Jude into a deal. Emma and Gio grow suspicious about Heather’s return to Trina’s life.

Elsewhere, Alexis stands her ground against someone, while Serena makes a risky offer and hopes someone will take her up on it.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 5:

On “Beyond the Gates,” Nicole and Ted put their differences aside to work together. Martin and Smitty are ready to celebrate his re-election, but something gets in the way of their plans. Andre grows concerned that Dani may still have feelings for Bill.

Meanwhile, Bill opens up to Naomi about his situation with Hayley, who is feeling more confident than ever. However, something could soon bring her back down to earth. Elsewhere, Leslie and Eva share a moment that could bring them closer together.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 5:

On “Days of Our Lives,” Johnny is determined to hold his father, EJ, accountable, and Chad and Theo agree to help him. Meanwhile, Holly confides her suspicions to Mason, while Lani receives a warning from Xander.

Elsewhere, Sarah gets some good news that could be connected to her efforts to clear her name in the wrongful death of one of her patients.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 5:

On “The Young and the Restless,” Jack puts Kyle under pressure, hoping to get to the bottom of what his son has been hiding.

Meanwhile, Nate is eager to return to practicing medicine after his successful hand surgery, but he faces some obstacles when he gets back to the hospital.

Elsewhere, Diane hosts a gathering of former Jabot models, possibly hoping to use the company’s history to challenge its new competitor, Vibrante.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 5:

On “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Ridge and Taylor struggle to process Steffy’s shocking revelation that she’s carrying a baby for Daphne and Carter. Taylor wants her daughter to explain everything, but Steffy may not be ready to reveal the full story behind the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Deacon thinks he’s finally moved on from Sheila, but she has other plans. Sheila surprises her ex-husband with an unexpected gesture.