‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Gets Vulnerable & Honest in Life Update Amid Financial Struggles

Soap star Colton Little got brutally honest about life as an actor while facing major struggles. The “Days of Our Lives” star opened up about life as an actor in Los Angeles and how he’s facing a major hardship as auditions and roles have dried up.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Colton Little Reveals Career Struggle

In an Instagram video for Halloween, Little shared a life update, revealing that his acting dream may be coming to an end. Despite playing Andrew on “Days of Our Lives” off and on for the last four years, it’s not enough work for Little, and there are very few roles these days in the industry.

The footage opens with a screenshot from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) that reads “schedule to terminate on Nov 1 because of outstanding balance.” Little gets out of bed and goes about his day, doing a voice-over to share his update.

“Hey, I’m Colton, and if you’re new here, I’m an actor. I’ve been acting professionally for about 15 years. I’ve been a recurring character on a major TV show for the last 4. Uh, I’ve done a handful of movies and co-star spots and guest star spots on other shows, and SAG is kicking out hundreds of members today. Because the union charges actors dues that are based on how much you earn acting, and right now I owe about two thousand dollars, and as a working-class actor in LA, after Covid and two strikes and now the imminent threat of AI replacing everybody’s job, there are no auditions. There are no parts. There is nothing filming in LA,” he expressed.

Little went on to explain that he has had this conversation with many people in the business recently. The soap star also admitted he might have to step back from his acting dream.

“It’s really bleak, and I’ve had so many conversations recently where people are afraid or ashamed to admit that maybe this dream needs to take a pause. Maybe we all need to touch grass a little bit. And after a lot of introspection, I’ve just decided to pull back. I’ve decided not to pay my dues. And it does feel like a huge betrayal to myself and to this dream that I’ve poured so much into. But unless the right opportunity comes along, I’m going to prioritize myself for now. And I encourage you to do the same. Take care, you guys,” Little ended his video message.

Colton Little Gets Love From ‘Days of Our Lives’ Co-Star

The comments section of Little’s message was filled with fans and other familiar faces giving him props for speaking out amid such a challenging time. One person who showed up for Little was his “Days of Our Lives” co-star Emily O’Brien (Gwen).

“You are so bold for putting this out there Colton I commend you! So many creatives, not just actors are struggling over the state of this industry even if they ARE working… It’s still not enough to get by. Perhaps this will make SAG listen and adjust as their qualifications just don’t make sense anymore with the lack of work here in LA. Your voice has power! Xx,” she wrote.

Several others shared their stories about working in the entertainment industry and their current struggles. Many comments rallied around the actor as he pondered his next move. There were also comments from people sharing that they are in the same situation as Little.