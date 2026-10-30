Who Deserves Supporting Actor Gold at the Daytime Emmys? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Make Their Picks

Choosing an Emmy favorite can be difficult when several performances have left an impression. For soap viewers, the decision might come down to a familiar face, a memorable storyline, or an actor who has helped make a newer character essential viewing.

The Supporting Actor race is giving fans plenty to discuss, with responses ranging from enthusiastic endorsements to disappointment over which shows aren’t represented.

Some “General Hospital” viewers are backing a performer they know well, while others are looking beyond Port Charles and cheering for stars from another daytime community. With several names earning support, the conversation raises two questions: Who deserves the trophy, and who will actually take it home?

“GH” Stars Invite Fans to Choose Their Emmy Favorites

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to “General Hospital” viewers as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, invited followers to weigh in on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages.

The duo asked fans who “WILL Win” and who “SHOULD Win,” giving viewers a chance to separate their predictions from their personal preferences.

The Supporting Actor nominees featured in the discussion are:

Sean Dominic as Nate Hastings on “The Young and the Restless”

Timon Kyle Durrett as Bill Hamilton on “Beyond the Gates”

Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti on “The Young and the Restless”

Roger Howarth as Matt Clark on “The Young and the Restless”

Mike Manning as Bradley “Smitty” Smith on “Beyond the Gates”

Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton on “The Bold and the Beautiful”

The lineup gives fans six performances to consider across three daytime dramas. “The Young and the Restless” accounts for three nominees, while “Beyond the Gates” has two and “The Bold and the Beautiful” has one.

With no “General Hospital” actor among the names, followers had to look outside their usual Port Charles favorites when making their selections.

Roger Howarth and “Beyond the Gates” Stars Get Support

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Several commenters had a clear preference, including one who answered simply, “Roger.”

Another follower found the choice a little harder, splitting their support between Howarth and Durrett.

“Roger or Timon love them both,” the viewer wrote.

Durrett also received an enthusiastic endorsement from a fan who identified both the character and the performer: “Bill/Timon BTG!!”

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Manning had his own supporter making a strong case for a win. One commenter selected the “Beyond the Gates” actor “for sure,” adding, “He deserves this WIN.”

Those reactions suggest that the newer soap’s performers have made an impression on viewers joining the discussion. Both of its nominees received direct support alongside Howarth.

The comments supplied don’t establish an overall winner or a formal fan poll. They do show that viewers are considering several contenders rather than rallying exclusively around one name.

Some Fans Wanted More Soaps Represented

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Alongside the endorsements came a different response: disappointment over the shows missing from the lineup.

“All great actors but was hoping we would of had more from GH as well or Days on the nominations!” one fan wrote.

That comment acknowledged the nominated performers while expressing a wish to see recognition extend to “General Hospital” and “Days of Our Lives.”

It also added another dimension to the conversation. Fans can support the actors in contention and still feel that other performances deserved a place in the race.

Ultimately, the distinction between who should win and who will win leaves plenty of room for debate. A personal favorite isn’t necessarily a prediction, and an enthusiastic comment section can’t determine who receives the award.

For now, Howarth, Durrett, and Manning each have viewers cheering them on beneath the post.

Viewers won’t have to wait much longer to see whose name is called. The 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Friday, October 30, 2026, and fans can watch the ceremony livestream on YouTube.

Who gets your vote for Supporting Actor, and which performance made the strongest impression on you?