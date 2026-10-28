Who Deserves the Daytime Emmy? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Rooting for an Actress Who Isn’t Nominated

The Daytime Emmy Awards are almost here, and soap opera fans are already making their predictions about which stars will take home a trophy.

This year’s nominees for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress represent four soaps, and viewers have plenty to say about who deserves to win. While some fans are having a hard time choosing just one performer, others already have a favorite in mind.

However, one familiar name has also come up in the conversation even though she isn’t among this year’s nominees.

Soap Fans Debate the Lead Actress Nominees

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to soap fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to pose a question to fans.

The duo wrote, “Who Will Win? Fans Debate OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: Actress”

There are five nominees competing for the award at the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards:

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera on “Days of Our Lives”

Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree on “Beyond the Gates”

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers on “The Young and the Restless”

Heather Tom as Katie Logan on “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Tamara Tunie as Anita Williams Dupree on “Beyond the Gates”

The list includes two stars from “Beyond the Gates,” along with performers from three other longtime daytime dramas. While the nominees play very different characters, fans responding to Burton and Anderson’s post agreed that choosing a winner would be difficult.

“That’s a tough one they are all amazing,” one fan wrote.

Another commenter shared their appreciation for the entire group, writing, “Honestly, I love all these women and watch them daily!! They are all top notch in their craft!!”

Of course, that didn’t stop other viewers from picking their favorites.

Fans Make Their Picks for the Daytime Emmy

Among the nominees receiving support was Heather Tom, who portrays Katie Logan on “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

“B&B this should be Heather Tom year. She is taking her role to the new heights,” one fan wrote.

Another agreed, commenting, “I will vote for the fabulous Heather Tom.”

Meanwhile, a different viewer was torn between Tom and “The Young and the Restless” star Michelle Stafford, simply writing, “Michelle or Heather.”

Stafford also received a vote of confidence from a fan who remembered her time in Port Charles. Before returning to “The Young and the Restless” as Phyllis Summers, Stafford played Nina Reeves on “General Hospital.”

“The one who used to play Nina on GH. I loved her as Nina!” the commenter wrote.

“Beyond the Gates” stars Karla Mosley and Tamara Tunie also had fans rooting for them.

“Karla / Dani For the win,” one viewer commented.

Another fan had a difficult time choosing between the two nominees from the same soap, writing, “Tamara or Karla. They have been great in their scenes and storylines this past year.”

While fans can make their picks in the comments, the Daytime Emmy winner is determined through the awards competition. Performers submit their work for consideration, giving voters a chance to evaluate their performances.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Name Their Own Favorite

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Although no “General Hospital” actress is nominated in this year’s lead actress category, that didn’t stop some viewers from naming the Port Charles star they would have liked to see in the running: Jane Elliot.

The actress has played Tracy Quartermaine for decades, and several fans felt her recent performances deserved recognition.

“Jane Elliot!!” one commenter wrote.

Another pointed to a specific storyline, commenting, “Jane Elliot for the scenes after Monica’s passing.”

Tracy’s grief over Monica Quartermaine gave Elliot an opportunity to show another side of the often sharp-tongued character. Despite their complicated history and years of disagreements, Tracy and Monica were family, and the loss left Tracy mourning someone who had been part of her life for decades.

One fan wished Elliot had put her work forward for consideration, writing, “I wish Jane Elliot had submitted a reel.”

Another commenter responded, “She has said that she is no longer submitting for the awards.”

Elliot is not among this year’s nominees, so she won’t be taking home the lead actress trophy at the upcoming ceremony. Still, the comments show how much her work as Tracy continues to mean to “General Hospital” viewers.

Fans can find out which of the five nominees wins when the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards stream live on Friday, October 30, 2026. The ceremony will be available on the Emmys’ YouTube channel and at watch.TheEmmys.tv.

Who do you think deserves to win Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress?