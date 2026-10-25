‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for October 26-30, 2026

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of October 26 to 30 reveal that Wyatt and Darcy get flirty at the beach house.

“I’m just here to have fun,” Darcy tells Wyatt. “I think I’m gonna go have a dip. Do you wanna come?”

Daphne celebrates Steffy’s surrogacy journey. “Nobody’s brought more joy to me than you and Carter,” she tells Steffy and Carter.

Brooke makes a shocking discovery about Katie and shows it to Bill.

“This is horrible! Your wife ought to be ashamed of herself,” Brooke tells Bill.

Later, Katie confronts Brooke and throws something straight through a window.

“My God, Katie, you’re crazy!” Brooke yells at Katie. “You are evil!” Katie fires back.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, October 26:

Bill tries to appeal to Katie’s empathy.

Finn and Steffy share a heart-to-heart.

Daphne looks to the future.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 27:

Brooke is devastated by Katie’s latest antics.

Will wants to show Dylan everything his world has to offer.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 28:

Dylan stands up for herself.

Wyatt and Darcy meet for the first time.

Eric is remorseful about Zende’s departure.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 29:

Ridge admits to Brooke that Forrester is in trouble.

Katie is furious by what she sees.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, October 30:

Katie is on the war path!

Will takes the next step in his relationship with Dylan.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, October 19: Brooke feels more disconnected from Katie than ever before; Finn is shocked to learn that Steffy went against his wishes.

Tuesday, October 20: Katie confides in Wyatt; Brooke turns to a surprising person for help.

Wednesday, October 21: Will takes matters into his own hands; Li is stunned to learn about Steffy and Carter’s plan.

Thursday, October 22: Donna is hopeful that her sisters will end their feud; Steffy and Carter rush to the hospital.

Friday, October 23: Katie’s intensity about Brooke continues; Finn and Li investigate Steffy’s pregnancy.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS or stream them on Paramount+.