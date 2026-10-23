‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Star Heather Tom Poised to Break Daytime Emmys Record

“The Bold and the Beautiful” star Heather Tom could make Daytime Emmys history this year.

The 50-year-old actress has won six Daytime Emmy Awards throughout her career, tying her with “One Life to Live” star Erika Slezak.

With another nomination for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series, Tom could take home her seventh Daytime Emmy, making her the most-awarded female performer ever.

The late Anthony Geary currently holds the record for men, with a total of eight awards.

Heather Tom’s Impressive Soap Career

Tom made her soap opera debut as Victoria Newman on “The Young and the Restless,” a role now played by Amelia Heinle. She joined the CBS soap in 1990 and portrayed the character for 13 years.

Her performance earned her nine Daytime Emmy nominations, including two wins for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 1993 and 1999.

Tom later joined “One Life to Live,” taking over the role of Kelly Cramer. She played the character for three years and earned two more Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, in 2005 and 2007, but did not win either time.

Although she didn’t take home the award in 2005, the nomination was historic. It marked her 10th Daytime Emmy nomination, setting a record for the most nominations received by an actress under the age of 30.

Tom joined “The Bold and the Beautiful” in 2007 as Katie Logan, taking over the role from Nancy Sloan. Her performance on the CBS soap earned her nine additional Daytime Emmy nominations and four wins: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2011 and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2012, 2013, and 2020.

Daytime Emmys Best Actress Predictions

The 2026 Daytime Emmys is set to take place on Friday, October 30, at the Hollywood Palladium.

Gold Derby has shared its predictions for the Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series category, with “Beyond the Gates” star Tamara Tunie leading the race with 84% of the vote.

“The Young and the Restless” star Michelle Stafford follows with 5.45%, while “The Bold and the Beautiful” actress Heather Tom has 3.64%.

Meanwhile, “Beyond the Gates” star Karla Mosley and “Days of Our Lives” actress Stacy Haiduk are tied at 1.8% each, according to the poll at the time of writing.

Who are the Presenters at the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has officially revealed a star-studded lineup of daytime television stars who will take the stage as presenters at the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The lineup includes several current soap stars: Delon de Metz (The Bold and the Beautiful), Katelyn MacMullen (General Hospital), Paul Telfer (Days of Our Lives), Tamara Tunie (Beyond the Gates), and Susan Walters (The Young and the Restless).

Several former soap stars will also take the stage as presenters, including Daytime Emmy winners Crystal Chappell (Guiding Light), Lesli Kay (As the World Turns), Eva LaRue (All My Children), and A Martinez (Santa Barbara). The lineup also features Joe Lando (One Life to Live), Juliet Mills (Passions), and Alicia Leigh Willis (Another World).

Presenters from other areas of daytime television include Eva zu Beck (Superskilled with Eva zu Beck), Danielle Chang (Lucky Chow), Sunny Hostin (The View), Derek Hough (Extra), Pati Jinich (Pati’s Mexican Table), Star Jones (Divorce Court), Michael Jr. (Stand Up and Do Something), Judge Greg Mathis (Mathis Court with Judge Mathis), Keke Palmer (Glam Through the Ages), James Preston (The Bay), Nischelle Turner (Entertainment Tonight), and Andrew Zimmern (Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen).