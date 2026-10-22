‘Young & the Restless,’ ‘Days of Our Lives’ Coming to Netflix This Month

Two of the longest-running soap operas are heading to Netflix this month.

According to What’s on Netflix, “The Young and the Restless” and “Days of Our Lives” will be available to stream on Netflix Canada starting October 26.

The outlet noted that the streamer has licensed a large slate of iconic American television shows, spanning from the 1950s through the 1980s.

It’s still unclear which seasons will be available when the soaps make their debut on the platform later this month. Meanwhile, all-new episodes of “Y&R” and “DAYS” will continue to be available through Corus Entertainment in Canada.

What’s New on ‘The Young & the Restless’?

CBS

Meanwhile, “The Young and the Restless” kicked off its 54th season on Thursday, October 8.

The CBS soap is also all set for exciting changes, including new material from the head writing team of Jamey Giddens and Dan O’Connor. The duo’s new storylines will begin airing on November 11.

O’Connor and Giddens officially began their duties the first week of August.

Giddens previously worked as a writer on “Beyond the Gates” and has also written for “Days of Our Lives.” Per TV Insider, he is a Writers Guild of America Award and Daytime Emmy winner and has been nominated for two Daytime Emmys this year.

O’Connor, on the other hand, has worked on “One Life to Live” and “General Hospital.” He was also a Writers Guild of America Award and Daytime Emmy winner.

In May, Josh Griffith, the soap’s executive producer since 2023, stepped down from his role, according to Soap Central.

At the time, Griffith made the major decision so he could focus solely on his head writing duties for the long-running CBS soap.

However, less than 8 weeks after relinquishing his role as the series co-executive producer, Griffith ultimately stepped down as the head writer.

“Days of Our Lives’ Still Going Strong

Getty

Meanwhile, Peacock’s Days of Our Lives is heading into its 62nd season, with plenty more drama in store for fans.

The series was officially renewed back in July of 2025 through its sixty-third season, which runs during the 2027–2028 television and streaming season.

The long-running soap follows the lives of the Horton, Brady, Kiriakis, Hernandez, and DiMera families, serving up plenty of romance, shocking wedding twists, mistaken identities, kidnappings, comas, and dramatic returns from the dead.

“Days of Our Lives” aired on NBC from November 8, 1965, to September 9, 2022, before moving exclusively to Peacock on September 12, 2022.