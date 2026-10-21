Is This ‘GH’ Character a Victim or a Villain? Fans Make Their Feelings Clear

“General Hospital” has given plenty of Port Charles residents reasons to defend their questionable choices. But for some viewers, difficult circumstances only explain so much.

A recent social media question asked soap fans whether one character deserves sympathy or needs to take responsibility. The responses shared a clear theme: these “General Hospital” fans are ready to see consequences.

Read on to discover which character has fans drawing comparisons to a notorious Port Charles villain.

‘GH’ Stars Ask Fans to Weigh In on Willow

Better known to viewers as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media accounts to pose a question about Willow Cain.

The duo wrote, “Is Willow a victim of manipulation and circumstances, or has she become a calculating villain who refuses to take responsibility for her actions?”

Among the responses, there was little sympathy for Willow. Several viewers rejected the idea that manipulation or circumstances could excuse her behavior.

“She is not a victim,” one fan wrote.

Another called her a “Master manipulator,” while a third answered, “Yes, calculating villain.”

For these commenters, Willow has moved beyond making questionable decisions. They see someone who needs to answer for the damage she has caused.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Compare Willow to Her Twin

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Some “General Hospital” fans expressed disappointment over the direction of Willow’s character.

“Villain. Sad what has become of the Willow character,” one fan commented.

Others pointed to a family connection that makes her recent behavior especially striking: her twin sister, Nelle Benson.

“Her inner Nelle is coming out!” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “Villain, just like her twin!!!”

Willow and Nelle are the fraternal twin daughters of Nina Reeves and Silas Clay. The girls were separated at birth and taken from Nina while she was in a coma, leaving Nina without the opportunity to raise either daughter.

Their shared parentage does not explain their choices, but the comparisons suggest that some fans now see echoes of Nelle’s destructive behavior in Willow.

For viewers who once saw the sisters as very different people, that resemblance marks a troubling turn.

Will Willow Finally Face Consequences?

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Beyond debating whether Willow qualifies as a villain, some fans want the storyline to deliver accountability.

“This storyline needs to reconcile something. She tried to murder Drew, then paralyzed two men… does accountability mean anything to the writers?” one viewer asked.

The comment captures the frustration running through many of the responses: “GH” fans want more than another explanation for Willow’s actions. They want those actions to have consequences.

For at least one “General Hospital” fan, that frustration has become a reason to skip her scenes altogether.

“Willow = fast forward,” the viewer wrote.

The comments do not represent every “General Hospital” fan, but the responses highlighted here lean heavily toward seeing Willow as a villain rather than a victim.

Could the soap still give these viewers a reason to sympathize with her, or will writers finally make Willow face the fallout?