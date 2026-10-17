Which Hit Comedy’s ‘General Hospital’ Shoutout Has Soap Fans Delighted?

Soap fans know how easily a quick glimpse of the drama can turn into a daily viewing habit. Now, one hit comedy is having fun with that familiar experience.

A recent “General Hospital” reference has viewers celebrating online, with two of the soap’s own stars joining in the excitement.

And one member of the comedy’s cast has a daytime television connection of her own.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Gets Hooked on ‘General Hospital’

“Abbott Elementary” is giving soap viewers something extra to enjoy with a nod to “General Hospital.”

A clip shared on X by the fan account @DaniDupreeSlays, whose handle references the “Beyond the Gates” character, prompted delighted reactions from fellow viewers.

The sitcom’s characters getting caught up in Port Charles drama struck a chord with fans who recognized how a soap can pull someone into its stories.

“That cracked me up ngl!!!” one commenter wrote.

“That’s how it happens,” another added.

For longtime soap viewers, the joke offered a familiar experience: it doesn’t always take much to become invested in the relationships, secrets, and surprises unfolding on screen.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson Join the Fun

The reference also caught the attention of “GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson.

The duo reposted the clip to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, giving their followers a chance to enjoy the moment.

“WATCH: The ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Gang Gets Obsessed With GENERAL HOSPITAL,” they wrote.

Fans welcomed the connection between the two ABC shows, with one viewer trying to find the right description for the moment.

“Idk if that’s meta, multiverse, breaking the fourth wall… it’s freaking awesome ❤️ waiting for Abbott elem references in Port Charles 😊,” the commenter wrote.

Another fan replied, “Alexis referenced it last week!”

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That viewer’s recollection added to the conversation about the shows acknowledging each other, while others simply enjoyed seeing their favorite soap get some attention.

“I LOVED these two scenes about GH!” one fan shared.

Another wrote, “I thought the mention of GH was GREAT.”

Judging by those responses, the shoutout found an appreciative audience among viewers who enjoy both classroom comedy and Port Charles drama.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Has Her Own Soap Connection

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For some fans, the reference carried another layer of enjoyment thanks to Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Ralph, who portrays Barbara Howard on “Abbott Elementary,” appeared on the daytime soap “Search for Tomorrow” earlier in her career.

“The nod to Sheryl Lee Ralph was cute. She used to be on a soap,” one viewer commented.

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Her daytime background gives soap fans another connection to the sitcom, even as they enjoy watching its characters discover the appeal of “General Hospital.”

It also makes the moment a fun meeting of two television worlds. While the shows deliver very different kinds of stories, both give viewers characters they want to keep coming back to watch.

Whether fans were laughing at the scenes, remembering Ralph’s soap roots, or hoping for more references between the shows, the clip gave them plenty to discuss.

Did you catch the “General Hospital” shoutout on “Abbott Elementary”?