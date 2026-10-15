Why Are ‘General Hospital’ Fans Taking Sides Over This Cast Video?

Tensions in Port Charles can leave “General Hospital” fans choosing sides, but a playful social media video gave viewers a reason to laugh about one ongoing feud.

Three “GH” cast members brought some humor to their characters’ complicated family dynamic with a skit set outside the studio. Between a fitting viral sound and a perfectly timed reaction, the video had fans enjoying a much lighter version of the drama.

However, even with the actors having fun together, some “General Hospital” fans couldn’t resist declaring whose corner they were in.

Cameron Mathison and Asher Antonyzyn Bring the Drama Outside

Cameron Mathison, who portrays Drew Cain, shared a video featuring his younger co-stars Asher Antonyzyn and Kayden Tokarski, who play Danny Morgan and Scout Cain.

The skit used the viral sound, “I am Drew, I am Danny… and we are not the same person.”

With Mathison and Antonyzyn playing characters named Drew and Danny, the audio was an especially fitting choice. Their characters’ current tension on “General Hospital” added another layer to the joke.

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The pair leaned into that conflict, playfully shoving each other around in the “General Hospital” parking lot before the camera panned over to Tokarski.

Her contribution? A “cut the cameras” gesture that suggested she had seen quite enough.

Considering Scout is Drew’s daughter and Danny’s younger half-sister, Tokarski was the perfect person to bring their antics to an end.

Kayden Tokarski’s Reaction Gets ‘General Hospital’ Fans Talking

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Tokarski appeared to enjoy making the video just as much as “General Hospital” fans enjoyed watching it.

“This was so fun to make!! You two nailed it!” she wrote in the comments.

Fans also made sure to give the actress credit for her part in the joke.

“This was made for them!!” one “General Hospital” fan wrote, adding that Tokarski was “nailing the ending!”

Another commented, “Hahahaha I needed this laugh,” before praising her expression. “Your face at the end is priceless. You 3 are amazing on GH!!”

“Absolutely love this,” another “GH” fan added.

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The video also caught the attention of fellow “GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson. They reposted the skit to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, complete with the hashtag #dontbeadrew.

That sentiment fit right in with several of the fan responses.

‘GH’ Fans Make Their Choice Clear

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While the video offered a fun glimpse of the cast together away from the storyline, some viewers brought their Port Charles loyalties straight into the comments.

“OH….DANNY….ALWAYS DANNY!!!!!!!!!!!!” one fan declared.

“Team Danny All The Way,” another wrote.

A third kept the answer short: “Obviously Danny, duh.”

One viewer even referenced Mathison’s work outside daytime television, writing, “Danny should stay he’s excellent Drew go back to Hallmark he’s nicer on there.”

The actors might have teamed up to deliver a laugh, but those commenters clearly weren’t ready to call a truce with Drew.

What did you think of the skit? Did Tokarski’s reaction steal the show, or were you too busy cheering for Team Danny?