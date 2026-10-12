Which Port Charles Family Could Be Facing Another Baby Bombshell? ‘GH’ Fans Weigh In

A new baby can bring joy, but in Port Charles, it can also bring questions that refuse to go away. Even when a paternity test appears to provide an answer, soap fans know that family matters can become more complicated.

A recent social media discussion has viewers wondering whether one family’s situation is truly settled. While some fans are enjoying a developing romance, others suspect another revelation could change everything. Read on to see which “General Hospital” family has fans talking.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson Ask About Portia Robinson

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to invite fans to discuss Portia Robinson.

The duo wrote, “FAMILY MATTERS: How Long Can Portia Keep It Together?”

Portia is navigating life with her newborn son, Desmond, alongside a relationship with Isaiah Gannon. Although her ex-husband, Curtis Ashford, has been identified as the baby’s father, some viewers remain unconvinced that the paternity question is closed.

However, not every response focused on a potential twist. Some fans welcomed the way Portia’s relationship with Isaiah is developing.

“I am actually loving her growth and how simple and easy her relationship with Isaiah is…no pressure,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “I love what Portia said to Isaiah…hes a keeper !!”

For these fans, the relationship offers something worth rooting for amid the family complications.

‘GH’ Fans Question Desmond’s Paternity Results

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Other “General Hospital” fans predicted that Portia could face another surprise concerning her son’s biological father.

“Not long when she fines out that Mr C is not the father of her baby,” one commenter wrote.

Another fan suggested that the pressure surrounding Desmond is already affecting Portia, while questioning whether the original test can be trusted.

“I believe that it’s taking a toll on Portia everyone telling her what to do with the baby… I think that Isaiah is the bio dad and a new blood test needs done cause I think that Sidwell had something to do with the paternity test,” the viewer commented.

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That theory would put Isaiah at the center of more than Portia’s romantic life. If he were revealed as Desmond’s biological father, it could change the relationships among all three adults.

For now, though, these comments reflect viewers’ suspicions rather than confirmation that the results were switched.

Could Another Paternity Test Change Portia’s Family?

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Fans have theories about who could have switched the paternity results, with suspicions ranging from Sidwell and Britt to Aunt Stella.

“Get a new blood test. I think Britt altered the original test. Isaiah is the dad,” the commenter wrote.

Although the fans pointed to different possible culprits, their proposed next step was similar: another test to determine whether Curtis really is Desmond’s biological father.

The possibility of tampered results gives viewers another mystery to debate. Meanwhile, those enjoying Portia and Isaiah’s connection have a separate reason to keep watching how their relationship develops.

Could a new test deliver another baby bombshell, or are fans searching for a twist where there isn’t one? Do you believe Curtis is Desmond’s father, or could Isaiah still be revealed as his biological dad?