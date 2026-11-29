“The Young and the Restless” star Hunter King recently opened up about the possibility of reprising her role on the soap as Summer Newman.

During an interview with Soaps.com earlier this week, the 33-year-old actress revealed that the topic has been brought up to her multiple times.

“I have been asked,” King said. “It’s something that people have asked me about, and never say never.”

Hunter King on Returning as Summer Newman

King, who was promoting her new Hallmark Channel movie “Eight Nights for Love,” first stepped into the role of Phyllis Summer (Michelle Stafford) and Nick Newman’s (Joshua Morrow) daughter in October 2012.

Her performance as Summer earned her five Daytime Emmy Award nominations in the Outstanding Younger Actress category for her work, taking home the trophy in 2014 and 2015.

Following her casting as Clementine on CBS’ “Life in Pieces” in 2015, King dropped to recurring status on “The Young and the Restless.”

Ultimately, King was replaced by Allison Lanier, with her last appearance as Summer in February 2022.

Most recently, Summer’s name was brought up on Thanksgiving when Harrison (Redding Munsell) asked his dad, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), when they would visit her in Europe. Is the show subtly setting the stage for Summer’s comeback?

Hunter King Reacts to Latest ‘The Young & the Restless’ Drama

Getty Hunter King

Meanwhile, King also shared her thoughts about her on-screen family’s latest storyline on “The Young and the Restless.”

In particular, King reacted to Summer’s ex-husband, Kyle, and her aunt, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), having an affair.

“I know, it’s crazy!” King laughed. “These people! I mean, the lack of respect.”

The actress continued, “Do they not understand family lines?” she went on. “My goodness, soaps just don’t understand boundaries.”

As to what Summer’s reaction would be once she finds out about the illicit romance, King said, “I don’t know. I think equally both of them.”

She continued, “I think that she would not be pleased, or she would act like she does not care because that’s the icon that Summer Newman is.”

‘The Young & the Restless’ Weekly Spoilers

Monday, November 30:

Phyllis and Sharon discover Nick’s secret.

Abby confronts Devon about Roxanne’s return to town.

Adam and Chelsea struggle working with Claire.

Tuesday, December 1:

Larry Warton helps Nick connect the dots for Sharon and Phyllis.

Lily and Cane suffer a setback.

Sally questions her decision-making.

Traci tries to save Billy from himself.

Wednesday, December 2:

Victor supports Nikki during a difficult time.

Mariah takes matters into her own hands to help Sharon.

Phyllis makes a bold move to get closure from Matt Clark.

Thursday, November 3:

Victor helps Nick do damage control.

Sharon receives a blast from the past.

Phyllis makes a confession to Daniel.

Friday, November 4: