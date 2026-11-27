“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of November 30 to December 4 reveal Heather reaches out to Hayley, and Kial surprises Nicole with a thoughtful gift. Meanwhile, Ted makes Shanice a promise, but things take a frightening turn when Heather takes drastic measures, leaving Vanessa and Dani tied up and gagged.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, November 30:

Anita and Vernon are in WinterFest wonder.

Nicole is surprised by a touching gesture.

Dani is rocked by a shocking admission.

Ted and Shanice are excited for the festivities.

Joey’s in a giving mood.

Jacob jumps into action.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, December 1:

Jacob fears he’s missed his chance.

Dani majorly spirals.

Eva thinks Leslie’s going overboard.

Vanessa helps with WinterFest, but keeps things hot with Joey.

Hayley has an unexpected visitor.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, December 2:

Andre’s answers backfire, and Ted offers advice.

Jacob and Joey go toe to toe.

Naomi tries to hold it together while Dani lets it all go.

Vanessa is shaken by the truth.

Heather’s ready to rumble.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, December 3:

Bill folds to Chelsea’s persuasion.

Dani’s put in a bad position.

Eva and Izaiah’s double date with Leslie doesn’t go as planned.

Joey gets reflective while Vanessa’s gripped by panic.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, December 4:

Nicole and Ted are hit with nostalgia.

Naomi bears bad news.

Andre and Joey are sent scrambling.

Dani pushes back as Heather’s plans come to light.

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, November 23: Anita and Leslie discussed supernatural signs, while Martin’s private conversation with Vernon left Smitty on edge. Jacob reconsidered his initial assumptions, and Vanessa was forced to speak her mind as Joey overstepped into Heather’s territory.

Tuesday, November 24: Jacob enlisted Grayson’s help to connect the dots, while Dani’s blunt remarks left Andre riled up. Chelsea made a big request of Anita, and hungry Hayley continued pursuing Bill. Meanwhile, Heather had one final request for Joey.

Wednesday, November 25: Thanksgiving was filled with secrets and tension as Vernon and Anita welcomed their guests. Andre and Dani embraced their growing romance, while Nicole and Kial brought something special to the celebration. Leslie came to the rescue, and Tomas sought Bill’s approval as Kat kept something under wraps. Meanwhile, Vanessa’s children demanded answers, and Jacob witnessed something that left him sickened.

Thursday, November 26: Preempted

Friday, November 27: Preempted

Watch the latest episode of “Beyond the Gates” weekdays on CBS and stream on Paramount+.